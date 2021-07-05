Big moment for Harrogate Chamber of Commerce as top guests appear in person for first time since Covid lockdown

James Mason, Welcome to Yorkshire's chief executive is to speak at Harrogate Chamber of Commerce's meeting next week.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Chief Executive James Mason will be one of four guest speakers at Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce’s meeting next week as the town - and England - gears up for the hoped-for reopening of the economy from lockdown.

For the first time since March last year, the event – which will also hear from Harrogate Convention Centre Director Paula Lorimer, Destination Harrogate Manager Gemma Rio, and Harrogate International Festival’s Chief Executive Sharon Canavar – will be held in person.

However, Covid restrictions mean numbers to the meeting, which will take place next Monday, July 12 at at 6.15pm at The Crown Hotel, are restricted to 80, and there will be no ‘open networking’.

Whilst James will be speaking about his organisation’s latest efforts to lure tourists to the region, Paula will be talk about the reopening of the town’s conference and events industry, Gemma will give an update on the marketing of Harrogate, and Sharon will talk about her organisation’s cultural offering for the town.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce President Martin Gerrard said: “We are really looking forward to our July meeting, not just because we are welcoming four great speakers, but the fact it’s our first public event in more than 15 months.

“I’m delighted to say this marks the start of us fully getting to back into the swing of holding our regular meetings, in venues across our town, where matters that are important and interesting to our vibrant business community are discussed and debated.

“In addition to thanking our guests, Sharon, Gemma, Paula and James, I’d also like to thank The Crown for hosting us.

“Covid restrictions means we are having to restrict out numbers to 80, and we ask those wishing to attend – members and visitors alike - to pre-register. Sadly our open networking, which is held prior to the speakers taking to the stage, won’t be going ahead.”

Those wishing to attend must register their interest at https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/

