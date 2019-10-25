Bettys boss wins national IoD award

Lesley Wild, the chair of Bettys & Taylors, has won in the Family Business category at the national final of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Director of the Year Awards.

Drawing together heat winners from across all parts of the country, the grand final revealed the UK champions in 15 categories.

Mrs Wild won the Judges’ Special Award in the Yorkshire and North East heat earlier this year. The judges for the national awards said she kept a “firm eye on the future development of the business without losing the essence of their history and values”.

Jonathan Geldart, director general of the IoD, said: “I would like to congratulate all of our award winners, each of whom have shown dedication, ingenuity, and leadership, inspiring those around them.

“Better directors make for better businesses, which is to the benefit of the economy and society as a whole. The judges had a tough job on their hands picking the first among equals, with all of our finalists standing as beacons of excellence from every corner of the UK.

“It is undoubtedly a challenging time to be a director, making the achievements of our winners all the more impressive. The IoD is here to support leaders through the turbulence, but equally we think it is crucial to shine the spotlight on those who continue to raise the bar for British business despite the circumstances.”

Yorkshire’s other UK winner was the chair of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Linda Pollard, who was awarded the Neville Bain Memorial Award for Director and Board Practice.