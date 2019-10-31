Bank funding sees Harrogate dress shop go up a size

A ladieswear shop and restaurant is expecting profits to soar by 30 per cent following a two-storey extension to its premises, with support from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

Snooty Frox in Harrogate is owned by Hilary Haresign, whose daughter, Bethany, is head chef of the firm’s daytime restaurant The Wild Plum.

The expansion has enabled the business to employ four new members of staff from the local area. Work is due for completion by spring 2020.

Hilary Haresign said: “This expansion is an essential part of the development of the company, which has continued to grow year on year.”

Lloyds Bank has pledged to lend up to £1.4bn to Yorkshire businesses during 2019.

Arthur Asquith, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said it was the family firm’s high level of service that set it apart.

“Supporting businesses like this, that have a great talent for their trade, is key to achieving our helping Britain prosper strategy,” he said.