Award for the man who set up Harrogate Film Fest

The young founder of Harrogate Film Festival is celebrating his independent video production company being recognised at a national level.

Adam Chandler, 26, who launched HHF for the first time in 2017, is in the running for two awards at the NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Reel Film Media Ltd, which was incorporated in July 2015, has been shortlisted in the Entrepreneur’s Team of the Year category.

And managing director Adam himself has also been individually shortlisted as Young Entrepreneur of the Year’for his role heading up Reel Film and the successful entrepreneurial initiative, the Harrogate Film Festival which has grown in size year-on-year.

Adam said: "I’m delighted that the team has been nominated for such a prestigious award. It’s really deserved because they consistently work hard and show passion for all our clients’ projects. I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of people."

It's not the first time Reel Film has made waves at the highest level.

Last year it received a Highly Commended in the Amazon Growing Business Awards.

More recently, it won the Best Small Company category at the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards.

Reel Film is still expanding rapidly, with two new team members joining recently, and a third lined up to join in September.

This will take the total team number to eight people.

The team has also moved to a new office in 2019, made a £20,000 investment in new equipment and added numerous new clients to its books including The Open University and NOCN Group.

The company has worked for more than 200 clients on over 800 video projects across eight different countries.

The firm works for global brands to small local businesses.

