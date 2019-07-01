Acting legend in Harrogate TV advert for Yorkshire Tea

The next instalments of Yorkshire Tea’s successful ‘where everything’s done proper’ TV adverts are due to hit screens tomorrow, led by two proper famous Yorkshire faces.

Acting legend Sean Bean and world-renowned magician Dynamo will star in the adverts which once again see Yorkshire Tea recruiting new members of staff in comical scenarios that show their jobs being done proper.

Sean conducts a proper staff induction taking inspiration from his iconic film characters while Dynamo works his magic in the Yorkshire Tea warehouse without a fork lift in sight.

Yorkshire Tea is produced by Taylors of Harrogate, a Harrogate-based family business, devoted to the craft of outstanding tea and coffee since 1886. At Yorkshire Tea, everything’s done proper– we taste 1,000s of teas a day, building strong relationships with the world’s top tea estates and doing business in a way that respects people and planet. For more information, visit www.yorkshiretea.co.uk

The adverts were both filmed at Yorkshire Tea’s warehouse and offices in Starbeck with employees from across the business starring alongside Yorkshire Tea’s new recruits.



This is the second instalment in the ‘where everything’s done proper’ advert series which launched in 2017 starring Sir Michael Parkinson, the Kaiser Chiefs and the Brownlee Brothers.



Ben Newbury, Senior Brand Manager at Yorkshire Tea said: “We’re chuffed to bits with these new adverts and hope everyone loves them as much as we do. Sean Bean and Dynamo are experts in their crafts and truly epitomise the art of ‘doing things properly’ – an ethos that is central to absolutely everything we do here at Yorkshire Tea. We’re so pleased we could recruit them to help spread the message of properness.”



The adverts will hit screens on Tuesday, July 2.

