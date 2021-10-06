Accountants move to bigger premises

In the current climate of many companies moving out of larger office space, they decided to use this as a time to invest in larger premises with a £100k refurbishment of existing empty office space, which has now been transformed by Leeds-based Building Interiors.

Adam Franks stated: “We have worked longer hours and grown our team over the last year, supporting our clients and ensuring they all had accurate advice relating to relevant grants and helping them to cut costs to get them through the challenges they faced.

“We didn’t furlough any of our team to ensure that we had maximum availability and as a result our own business has grown.

“Instead, we regularly called our clients to ensure they were coping and provided any support they needed.”

Initially starting his business based from home, the accountancies head office has always been based in Wetherby.

“We enjoy being part of a town where the local businesses support each other, and where we can literally walk from the office to all the other shops and cafes,” added Adam.

“Whilst we have other regional bases, Wetherby has always been the heart of the company and where we have invested our money and time.

“Our goal was to use and support local companies, both in terms of investing in the empty office space, and with a local company to design it.”

The eight strong team are also recruiting again to cover the expanding client base.

Sales Director, Jeremy Poole from Building Interiors, added: “Building Interiors designed and delivered the office refurbishment to a high standard from start to finish.

“It was great to work with a local company, and the Franks Accountants team were friendly, accommodating and fast at making decisions throughout the project.