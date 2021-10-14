500 jobs boost for eco house builder Ilke

Jobs are being created for Flaxby-based Ilke Homes.

Recruitment specialist, Michael Page, has announced it is recruiting for over 500 new jobs for the firm, which will be based predominately in Knaresborough.

The new roles, which will be based mainly in Knaresborough, have been created by pioneering modular housing company, ilke Homes.

Commenting on the announcement, Alex Hall, Head of Customer Development at Page Outsourcing, a PageGroup brand, said: “We are proud to be working closely with ilke Homes as the company looks to expand its production and manufacturing capabilities.

“Their dedication to increasing the number of sustainable and affordable homes available in the UK is truly inspiring.

“These roles will be critical when it comes to helping ilke scale up their operations and continue to disrupt the house building market at a time where both housing shortages and environment issues are top of the agenda.”

The array of job openings (including manufacturing, production operatives, supervisors and office and business support functions) come as the business looks to scale up in order to support the pipeline of new sites across the country that align with its cost effective, zero carbon and sustainable vision.