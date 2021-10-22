Knaresborough youth theatre pilot scheme aims to boost confidence

The scheme is supported by Henshaws Arts and crafts centre, Frazier Theatre and Knaresborough connectors and is the brainchild of Douglas Thompson and Rowena Lloyd.

“We are really excited to be piloting sessions for a new Youth Theatre in Knaresborough,” said Douglas.

“These will take place on the last Saturdays in October, November, January and February and if successful we will be starting a weekly youth theatre in March 2022.

He added: “We want to create activities for young people that can provide a community focus and impart skills and confidence that will be helpful throughout people’s lives in a fun and engaging way.

“Our aim is to give all our participants the chance to be heard and feel included in a creative setting where they can make new friends.

“We hope that this will aid the transition between primary and secondary school and give children the chance to explore ideas creatively, with the chance to develop skills in spoken word, physical theatre, mask work, and more.”

The sessions, at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, will include acting, singing, dance and technical theatre skills such as prop making, lighting, sound, music and even film making taught as the sessions progress.

Anyone interested in attending the first celebration day on October 30, at the Henshaws Centre, 10am-3pm, should emailing [email protected]

Douglas Thompson has been leading drama workshops for 20 years, teaching improvisation, mask work, physical theatre, film making and special effects.

He has led work for many regional theatres and national companies.

Douglas is a member of the UK Creative Community Fellows, a partnership between Derby Museums; NAS, a United States-based organisation that builds and supports diverse communities through arts and cultural entrepreneurship.

Rowena is a drama teacher currently completing a Masters in Drama and Creative Writing in Education.

She is passionate about collaborative work and youth-led participatory theatre.