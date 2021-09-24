Movie legend's exclusive Harrogate Film Festival event plus Harrogate Film Society's film programme

Harrogate Film Festival - There will be an exclusive Q&A with legendary Hollywood director Oliver Stone.

The programme will include a global independent filmmaker’s competition, recently voted as one of the “Top 100 worldwide” by filmmakers with nine screenings on offer, including short films with Drama, Comedy, Horror, Romance and Documentary all on the bill - all taking place at Cold Bath Brewing Co.

There will also be a 30th anniversary screening of the Oliver Stone directed film JFK with an exclusive Q&A by Harrogate Film Society's Henry Thompson with the legendary Hollywood director - a real coup for the festival.

Festival Director, Adam Chandler, said: “We are beyond thrilled to be welcoming Oliver Stone to the Harrogate Film Festival. JFK is an amazing piece of cinema that set a high bar for the political thrillers that followed it.”

The Festival, now a staple in Harrogate’s cultural calendar, welcomes back partners including Raworths Solicitors and Leeds Beckett University’s Northern Film School to develop community engagement initiatives, events and education.

The next film in Harrogate Film Society’s new season will be Paolo Sorrentino’s Academy-winning stylish Italian drama The Great Beauty which will shown at the Harrogate Odeon at 7.45pm on Monday, October 4.