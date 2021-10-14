Major Tom's to host special event with Harrogate award-winning filmmaker

Next Thursday, October 21, will see award-winning Harrogate writer and director Lewis William Robinson presenting a free screening of three of his short films.

Featured will be his latest film, Big Stack, an entertaining and educational short film about the nature of fast food which was shot during the pandemic.

Also included will be Forgotten, Lewis’s graduate short film, which raised awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and qualified for the BAFTA Awards.

Addiction, meanwhile, which focused on the problem of drug abuse and its effects on families, was filmed in Harrogate, enjoyed a successful public run at Home Cinema in Manchester and is currently available to watch on Amazon PrimeVideo.

The film screenings at 7.30pm at Major Tom’s Social, a popular independent café, beer bar and pizzeria based on The Ginnel in Harrogate, will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker himself and the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

After studying at Ashville College in Harrogate, Lewis graduated from the MetFilm School at Ealing Studios, London and has since gone on to win an Audience Choice Award at the Harrogate Film Festival.