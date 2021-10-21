Harrogate independent filmmaker Lewis at Major Tom's tonight for special event

Harrogate movie writer and director Lewis William Robinson will take part in a Q&A at Major Tom's Social after presenting a free screening of three of his short films.

Featured will be his latest film, Big Stack, an entertaining and educational short film about the nature of fast food which was shot during the pandemic.

Also included will be Forgotten, Lewis’s graduate short film, which raised awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and qualified for the BAFTA Awards.

Addiction, meanwhile, which focused on the problem of drug abuse and its effects on families, was filmed in Harrogate, enjoyed a successful public run at Home Cinema in Manchester and is currently available to watch on Amazon PrimeVideo.

The film screenings at 7.30pm at Major Tom’s Social on The Ginnel in Harrogate a popular independent café, beer bar and pizzeria based on The Ginnel in Harrogate, will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker himself and the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

Lewis is expected to talks about his creative process, what motivates him to write and make the short films he has made, his ideas for the future, and what he is working on next.

After studying at Ashville College in Harrogate, Lewis graduated from the MetFilm School at Ealing Studios, London and has since gone on to win a whole host of awards, including the Audience Choice Award at the Harrogate Film Festival.