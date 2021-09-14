Harrogate bar bistro launches its Art House exhibition space

Fashion House meets Art House! Harrogate's FHB owner David Dresser is pictured with international artist Lisa Izquierdo.

Lisa Izquierdo, a close friend of owner David Dresser, is exhibiting a selection of work from several of her collections at the Swan Road venue from this Monday, September 20.

Manchester-born Lisa’s creative strengths emerged at an early age, strongly underpinned by natural forces, the human form and, above all by the powerful energy released by human relationships.

David Dresser, a fashion photographer, said: "Lisa’s exhibition marks the first night of Fashion House Bistro's event space, and I’m delighted she is officially launching it for us.

“Having known Lisa for many years, and a great admirer of her work, I couldn’t think of anyone better to be our debut artist.

“It has always been my intention to give over Mondays, when we are closed, as a day when artists, photographers and those from the creative sector, can host events within FHB, then display their works on our walls.

“Since we opened more than a year ago, it has been my fashion photographs that have been on display. From Monday, they will be replaced by a selection of Lisa’s work, which will also be for sale.

“Monday’s event, which starts at 5.30pm, is open to the public, and we will also be providing a reception drink and nibbles/canapas for those attending.”

Lisa, who is completely self-taught and has more than 11,000 Instagram followers, describes her art as “highly textured which really relays the inner movements, light and energy I try to bring forth using metallic and pearlescent tones”.

She said: “I am inspired a lot by nature and the hidden energies of the elements. From more neutral autumnal tones to my more bright recent colour palettes brings forth my visions.

“My figurative work is more abstract and again brings the essence of the forms rather than details.”