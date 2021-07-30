Fabulous beasts and how to see them at Henshaw's Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough

Artmaker Andy creates a boggart at Henshaw's Arts & Crafts Centre at Knaresborough.

The project around the beasts of folklore and myth was inspired by the Hart Club in London which champions neurodiversity within the arts.

Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre works with people with disabilities and its Art Makers have been inspired to create a host of fabulous beasts, including dragons, a minotaur, basilisk, King Kong and Godzilla, unicorns and mermaids in a range of media.

The exhibition runs from Sunday, August 1 to Sunday, October 31 and normal castle admission prices apply.

More beasts will be making an appearance at the Arts and Crafts Centre during FEVA which runs from August 13-22.

Henshaws is a charity that supports disabled people in Yorkshire to achieve their ambitions and go beyond expectations.

Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre enables people living with a range of disabilities to discover their talents, put them into practice and realise their full potential.