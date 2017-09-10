WIN: Battle Of Britain ACB 70 tickets for MMA cage fighting action at Sheffield Arena

Battle Of Britain ACB 70 will see Mixed Martial Arts cage fighting action returns to Sheffield Arena this month and we have a knockout prize - five pairs of tickets to be won.

Yorkshire's own Scott Askham, from Hemsworth, will have home town support as he goes toe-to-toe with 'The Bigslow' Luke Barnatt, in the big domestic fight fans have been calling for, on Saturday, September 23.

Tickets are £22.40 to £140, available from Sheffield Arena.

Askham and Barnatt have both flown the flag for the country in the middleweight division at home and abroad but this is the first time they have met and fans have been calling for the fight to settle sll bragging rights.

Some thought the clash was set to be filed in the 'what if' section of UK MMA after Barnatt made the move to Light-Heavyweight for his most recent fight against Swedish Man Mountain Max Nunes.

But after the Cambridge fighter dispatched Nunes in under a round he took to the mic to call out Askham.

Askham says: "He doesn't know what he's talking about! He's the one who's been knocked out twice and I've never been finished. This fight has been a long time coming and I'm coming to take his head clean off!'

Barnatt, the higher ranked fighter of the two, said 'The fight's not the hard part, the weight cut is the toughest part of me fighting at middleweight but I will make that weight one more time, knock him out and then get back to chasing down that light-heavyweight belt'.

A full night of MMA fights will fill the undercard. For updates visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.

