WIN: £200 VIP table for eight at Oktoberfest beer festival in Leeds

Cheers! Raise your glasses to a competition prize every ale fan will want to win - we are giving away a £200 VIP table for eight at the Oktoberfest 2017 beer festival.

It's free to enter our prize draw - full details below.

Oktoberfest is back in Leeds for not one but two weekends of bier, food and entertainment on October 6 to 8, then 13 to 15.

It has a brand new and bigger city centre venue to host up to 12,000 bier fans at South Bank Depot in Globe Road.

TICKETS: Oktoberfest Leeds tickets are on sale now visit www.oktoberfestleeds.com

The new location, walking distance from Leeds’ train station, has recently been used for live theatre during Transform Arts Festival, to film mainstream TV dramas and is the new large scale indoor and outdoor space at the heart of the South Bank regeneration.

Oktoberfest bier, food and fun

One of the largest bier festivals in the world, Oktoberfest is one of Germany’s largest traditional festivals. Celebrating all things Bavarian, this year’s Leeds version has acquired an exclusive and collaboration with HofBräu.

HofBräu have a prestigious reputation as one of the last traditional Munich breweries still under Bavarian ownership. Founded in 1589 by the Duke of Bavaria, the brewery is steeped in history.

This is a UK exclusive for the brewery, and they will be bringing traditional wooden barrels and performing Ceremonial Tappings at each session – “O’zapft is” - known for being super-theatrical.

Both weekends will be full of tasty authentic cuisine from the Bavarian area including award winning Bratwurst and the in-house Oompah band will be performing throughout both weekends.

Oktoberfest is returning to Leeds at a new venue - South Bank Depot, inGlobe Road, on October 6 to 8, then 13 to 15.

You can buy experiences, including standard, VIP tickets, which includes a VIP entrance, entry into the raised VIP area, a shared table, one free stein of HofBräu, with waiter and waitress table service.

The VIP Package - which is our prize - includes a private table for up to eight people, within the raised VIP area, close to the band, eight free steins of HofBräu, also with waiter and waitress table service.

WIN £200 VIP table for eight at Oktoberfest in Leeds.

For a chance to win ta £200 VIP table for eight at Oktoberfest 2017 in Leeds simply enter our free prize draw by email.

Email your full name, age, address, mobile, landline and day time numbers, wth Oktoberfest 2017 VIP Competition in the subject field, to raza.zulfiqar@jpress.co.uk.

Deadline is Wednesday, August 16, 2pm.

Entrants and all guests must be aged 18 or over Transport not included. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.

Drinking Sessions:

5th – 8th October 2017

Friday: Evening Session – 4pm till 11pm - £10

Saturday: Day session 12pm -5pm £10 | Evening Session – 6pm till 11pm £10 Sunday: Day Session 2pm-8pm £6

12th – 15th October

Friday: Evening Session – 4pm till 11pm - £10

Saturday: Day session 12pm -5pm £10 | Evening Session – 6pm till 11pm £10 Sunday: Day Session 2pm-8pm £6

Links:

Website: http://oktoberfestleeds.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oktoberfestleeds

Twitter: @oktoberfestlds

Instagram: www.instagram.com/oktoberfestleeds/