WIN: 100 family tickets to Leeds Summer Sounds pop and rock shows

Chart-toppers including B'witched, S Club stars, 911, The Hoosiers and Toploader will play at Summer Sounds concerts in Leeds on Saturday and you could see them for FREE.

We have 100 family tickets to be won - that's four tickets each - to either the day or night show of your choice in Millennium Square on August 6, 2016.

Check out the official web site for full details and how to buy tickets at www.summersounds.info

Worried About Ray and Goodbye Mr A hitmakers The Hoosiers, plus Dancing In The Moonlight stars Toploader and support Jamie Gilder will perform at the first concert, from 11.30am to 2pm.

B’Witched, famed for their number one hits C'est la Vie, Rollercoaster, To You I Belong, and Blame It On The Weatherman, head up the night slot, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Sharing the later bill is S Club Party, featuring Jo and Bradley from S Club 7, who topped the charts with songs including Bring It All Back and Don't Stop Movin, along with A Little Bit More stars 911, Damage and Sweet Female Attitude.

B'witched

Both shows, which are standing only and presented by Livewire Events, are in a specially-created outdoor arena complete with licensed bar and catering, in the heart of the city.

WIN FAMILY TICKETS

Tickets are still available at £20 each - details below - but we have 50 family tickets for the day show and the same for the night concert to be won, in a free entry draw by email or Twitter.

But hurry - we are giving away five family tickets for each show every hour throughout the day from Friday, August 5, 10am.

The Hoosiers

Please note, only one entry per person, per show, allowed every hour.

HOW TO ENTER

For your chance to win four tickets for the day time concert, to see The Hoosiers, Toplader and Jamie Gilder, email your full name, age, address, mobile, landline and email details, with #JPCompSSDAY in the subject field to info@summersounds.info

Or follow @GW1962 and retweet any of this #JPCompSSDAY tweets.

Toploader

For your chance to win four tickets for the night time concert, to see B’Witched, S Club Party, 911, Damage and Sweet Female Attitude, email your full name, age, address, mobile, landline and email details, with #JPCompSSNIGHT in the subject field to info@summersounds.info.

Or follow @GW1962 and retweet any of this #JPCompSSNIGHT tweets.

Gate for the daytime show open at 10.30am, with performances from 11.30am. Gates for the evening concert open at 6.30pm, first band on 7.30pm.

Please only enter if you can definitely attend.

Winners will be notified throughout the day and entry will be via guest list names on the gate.

Each family of four winning party must include at least one supervising adult. transport not included. Johnston Press usual terms and conditions apply, see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition

* Guarantee your tickets - buy now at www.summersounds.info also see whatson.leeds.gov.uk , call 0113 376 0318 or buy in person from City Centre Box Office at The Leeds Town Hall (open 10am -6pm Monday to Saturday).