Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, November 2 to Wednesday, November 8?
THURSDAY
Harrogate
Event: Harrogate Mayor’s Charity Bollywood event at Cardamom Black restaurant, Cheltenham Parade. 7pm. Tickets from 01423 313136.
Exhibition: Katharine Holmes: In Grandmother’s Footsteps exhibition at Mercer Gallery. Until January 14.
Exhibition: Exhibition by cultural critic Jonathan Meades at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate. Until November 4.
Exhibition: RedHouse Originals presents prints by Harrogate artist Morgan Howell at Harrogate Theatre Circle Bar. Until November 3.
Music: Breeze at the Blues Bar.
Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.
Tai Chi: New term Tai Chi Qigong class at St Robert’s Centre. Info from Lin Tippet on 07956 250040. Weekly.
Knaresborough
Event: Happy Days book signing with author Gervase Phinn at Castlegate Books. 11.30am-1pm. Pre-order on 01423 862222.
Wetherby
Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Mountain Between us 2.30pm.
Darley
Open morning: Darley Community Primary School open morning 9.30-11.30am.
FRIDAY
Harrogate
Music: Singer-songwriter Beth McCarthy at Bilton WMC.
Music: Supercell at the Blues Bar.
Music: Soulful DJs John Lee & Ian Smith spin Motown, Northern Soul and floor-filling classics at St Robert’s Club. 7.30pm.
Music: Band night with Marc & Abi of Issimo at The Den, Cambridge Street.
Music: Entertaining folk singers The Chorus Crew perform a seafood night at The Knox pub, Bilton.
Music: Soulful returns to the soul lounge at St Roberts Club, Robert Street. Free entry 8pm-midnight.
Wetherby
Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Murder On The Orient Express 7.30pm nighty until Tuesday, November 7. Matinee Monday 2.30pm.
Thirsk
Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Goodbye Christopher Robin 7.30pm nightly until Thursday, November 9. Matinee at 2.30pm on Wednesday, November 8.
SATURDAY
Harrogate
Event: The Bronte Society presents a lunchtime talk with author Samantha Ellis at Old Swan Hotel. Tickets from 01535 640192.
Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.
Music: Acoustic night with Dave Pilla & Ellie Coast at The Den, Cambridge Street.
Jumbe sale: Rossett Acre Primary School, Pannal Ash Road 10am-noon. 50p entry.
fair: The fifth annual Made For Giving charity art and gift fair at St Peter’s Church 10am-4pm.
Exhibition: ’Yorkshire Created’ exhibition of Yorkshire artists’ paintings, ceramics and sculpture at Silson Contemporary Art Gallery, 17 Harlow Oval. 10.30am-4pm.
Knaresborough
Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Cover 2 Cover. Covers band 9pm.
Pateley BridGe
theatre: Spotty Socks compnay presents John Godber’s Teechers at the Memorial Hall. 7.30pm. Entry: pay what you want.
Boston Spa
Music: Jazz in the Spa presents The Red Stripe Band at the village hall.
Ripon
sale: Ripon Salvation Army sale at the hall on Lead Lane, HG4 2NE 9-11.30am. Free admission.
Fireworks: Fireworks finale at Lightwater Valley 5pm. Tickets available online from £20 for adults and £5 for children under a metre.
Masham
Fair: Crafted By Hand 10am–4pm Masham Town Hall, Market Place. £2 for adults, under 16’s 50p.
SUNDAY
Harrogate
Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Swampmonkey (3pm) and The Matt Goldberg Band (9pm).
Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.
Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.
Music: Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.
Exhibition: ’Yorkshire Created’ exhibition of Yorkshire artists’ paintings, ceramics and sculpture at Silson Contemporary Art Gallery, 17 Harlow Oval. 10.30am-4pm.
Knaresborough
Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Nothern Soul disco with David Crane 4pm.
Masham
Fair: Crafted By Hand 10am–4pm Masham Town Hall, Market Place. £2 for adults, under 16’s 50p.
MONDAY
Harrogate
Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.
Concert: Lunchtime recital at The wesley Centre 1pm. Verity Wingate and Alasdair Hogarth perform works by Rachmaninov, Korngold and Michael Head.
TUESDAY
Harrogate
Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.
Music: Harrogate Jazz at The Empress with The Blues Dudes featuring Jon Taylor, Rich Jevons and John Shepard. 8.30pm..
Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com
Music: Country music session at Hales Bar (weekly) from 8pm.
Bedale
Club: Bedale Archaeology & History Society meeting in Bedale Hall at 7.30pm. Talk on ‘The designed landscape at Jervaulx Abbey’.
WEDNESDAY
Harrogate
Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.
Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.
Fair: HS4LC craft fair. 10am-2pm at the Day Centre, 9 North Park Road.
Knaresborough
Bingo: The friendship and leisure centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts bingo on Wednesday evenings at 7pm finishing by 8.15pm. For further info, contact Anita on 01423 865991.
