Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, October 12 to Wednesday, October 18?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

Harrogate

Exhibition: Katharine Holmes: In Grandmother’s Footsteps exhibition at Mercer Gallery. Until January 14.

Event: Call My Bluff wine dinner at West Park Hotel. 7pm.

Event: Indian Street Food event at Hales Bar. 6-9pm.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Knaresborough

Exhibition: John Cockshaw presents Far From Shire exhibition inspired by Tolkien at Art in the Mill, Until October 15.

Spofforth

Event: Spofforth Village Society presents Nightmares in Norfolk 7.30-10pm Spofforth Long Memorial Hall.

Ripon

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall from 10am-noon.

Walk: Ripon Ghost Walk 7.30-9pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Harrogate

Music: At The Helm Records present The Izzie Walsh Band, Ags Connolly + Jeremy Pinnell at The Warehouse Recording Co. Wetherby Road. 7pm.

Music: The Andy Power Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Marc & Abi of Issimo at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Northern Soul Night at Bilton WMC with DJs Keith Fletcher, Ian Smith and more. 7.30pm-1am.

Music: Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory.

Ripon

Music: Award-nominated Canadian folk band The Fugitives at Melmerby Village Hall.

Festival: Ripon Poetry Festival. Three days of events including Michel Rosen and Kate Fox. Until Sunday.

Event: The Wakeman Lectures 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate. Mick Stanley presenting ‘The Geology of Ripon’. www.wakemanlectures.co.uk

Wetherby

Festival: Wetherby Festival. Including Andy Kershaw, Paul Sinha and Annie Nutter. Until October 22.

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Pretty Woman 7.30pm. Goodbye Christopher Robin 4.30pm. Saturday to Thursday 7.30pm. Monday matinee 2.30pm. Senior screen Thursday 2.30pm.

Boston Spa

Concert: Boston Spa lunchtime concert at 1pm ‘Dapper’s Delight’ concertina and recorder. Light lunches served from noon. Concert admission £5.

Festival: 9th Annual Boston Spa Art and Crafts Festival at the village hall, High Street, Boston Spa 10am–5pm. Entrance £1.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Kingsman: The Golden Circle 7.30pm. Showing nightly until Thursday, October 19.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

harrogate

Exhibition: Launch of The La’s exhibition (photographs/memorabilia/song lyrics) + In Conversation at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. 3pm.

Concert: Harrogate Choral Society presents Opera Gala Night with Sarah Fox and John Cunningham at the Royal Hall.

Event: daCunha presents International Storytelling event at The Club, Victoria Avenue.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Dave Pilla and Ellie Coast at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Bilton WMC - Stacy Squires - brilliant female vocalist.

Concert: The ‘Fisher Singers’ at Starbeck Methodist Church. High Street, Starbeck 7.30pm. www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Scott Wainwright- Blues and Yorkshire Hip Hop 9pm.

Ripley

Music: The Ian Parker Band at Ripley Town Hall.

WETHERBY

Fair: Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free admission. Contact Dawn 01937 582803.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Hot Fingers with Emily Campbell at the village hall.

Festival: 9th Annual Boston Spa Art and Crafts Festival at the village hall, High Street, Boston Spa 10am–4pm. Entrance £1.

Grewelthorpe

Sale: Grewelthorpe School annual jumble sale in the school hall 1-3pm. Adults £1, children free.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

Harrogate

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including The Grove (3pm), Oli Ng (6pm) and Al Hughes (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts an acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Acoustic music at Hales Bar.

Music: Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Knaresborough

Event: The Cross Keys - Teenage Kicks disco with David Crane 4pm.

Ripon

Music: Two Well Worn at The One Eyed Rat. 5pm.

Aberford

Concert: Lotherton Hall young artists recital. Emily-Grace Clifton (viola), Jason Lam (piano). 2pm.

Norwood

Fair: Norwood Social Hall, Bland Hill (B6451) table top sale and hand made cards. 10am-4pm.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Wetherby

Music: The Paul Mirfin Band + Sarah Boyle at St James Church. 7.30pm.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic music at Blues Bar.

Event: Harrogate Civic Society - Christine Littlewood to present ‘Putting on a show’ at Ascot House Hotel 7.30pm. Tickets on the door.

Knaresborough

Open morning: St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Tentergate Road 9.30-11.30am.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

Harrogate

Event: Travel & Holiday Show at Bettys Imperial Suite. 4pm-8pm. Tel 01423 210580.

Event: Canto con Champagne event at Sasso restaurant, Princes Square, 7.30pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

FURTHER AHEAD

Wetherby

Concert: Wetherby Light Music Singers annual concert at the Engine Shed, Wetherby on Thursday, October 19 at 7.30pm.