Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, October 5 to Wednesday, October 11?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

Harrogate

Exhibition: Katharine Holmes: In Grandmother’s Footsteps exhibition at Mercer Gallery. Until January 14.

Music: The Sharon Colgan Band at the Blues Bar.

music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

karaoke: Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar.

Club: Arthritis Care Harrogate Branch talk by Adrienne Thompson on the forthcoming merger with Arthritis Research and future plans. Bilton Community Centre, Bilton Road 6.45-9pm. Members £2, visitors £3.

Knaresborough

Exhibition: John Cockshaw presents Far From Shire exhibition inspired by Tolkien at Art in the Mill, Until October 15.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

Harrogate

film: Shona Shires screens homeopathy film Just One Drop at St Wilfrid’s Parish Hall, Duchy Road. 7.30pm.

Music: The Wolves at the Blues Bar.

music: Band night at The Den, Cambridge Street.

music: Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Knaresborough

Event: Book signing with Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton at Castlegate Books. 4pm.

Music: Take That Tribute at Scotton Village Hall. 7pm-midnight.

Ripon

Coffee morning: the Wakeman Lectures continues 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate with Dr David Allen MA presenting ‘The history of silver hallmarking’. Casual attendances £8 per visit. www.wakemanlectures.co.uk

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - It (15) Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7.30pm.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Logan Lucky 7.30pm Friday to Thursday.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

harrogate

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Biz Denton (Kasiuss) at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Sequence Dance: Keep fit and socialise at St Georges Dance Club, St Georges Road 7.30-10.30pm. www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk

Exhibition: One Year Anniversary Show ‘Yorkshire Created’ 10.30am-4pm. Silson Contemporary Art Gallery, 17 Harlow Oval, Harrogate. www.silsoncontemporaryart.co.uk. Also tomorrow, Sunday.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Howlin Matt - Blues- 9pm.

Great Ouseburn

Festival: Charity Beer Festival + live music from No Direction and Citizen Smith at the village hall. 1pm-10pm.

Ripon

Music: Folk act Faustus live at The Golden Lion. 8pm.

Sale: Ripon Salvation Army sale - portable furniture, white goods, household effects and bric-a-brac at the hall on Lead Lane, Ripon 9-11.30am. Free admission.

fair: Autumn Fair at Greystones School 10am-2pm. Refreshments, tombola, DJ, cake stall, face painting, tractor as well as old fashioned fair stalls.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Hot Fingers with Emily Campbell at the village hall. 7.30pm.

WETHERBY

fair: Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free Admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Sharow

Concert: Paulinus Singers, Ripon’s Chamber Choir at St John’s Church, Sharow 7.30pm. Tickets available from Little Ripon Bookshop.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Harrogate

Concert: Organist Adrian Elway + Cherry Bratkowski and the Arcadian Strings play Poulenc + Holst at St Paul’s Church. 3pm. Free entry.

Music: Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Creedence Clearwater Revival Revival (3pm) and Mike Ross (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Film: Harrogate Film Society screening of Les Innocentes (France, 2016) at Ashville College, Green Lane, 7.45pm. Members free, guests £5 (students £3).

Ripon

Club: Ripon Centre WI 2pm in Alma House, talk by Jessica Stirling Brayshaw ‘Happy feet - Hotter shoes’ Admission £3.

Concert: Cathedral Concert Society - A celebrity recital by, Raphael Wallfisch and John York at Ripon Cathedral 7.30pm. Tickets from www.riponconcerts.co.uk, Little Ripon Bookshop or at the door.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Victoris and Abdul (PG) Monday to Thursday 7.30pm. Monday Matinee 2.30pm.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Club: Nidderdale Hardy Planters 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Starbeck. Talk by John Foley ‘Plants for Autumn Colour’. Members free, non-members £3.

Sequence dance: Sequence Dancing Tuesday 7.30-10pm (coaching 7-7.30pm) at St Georges Dance Club, St Georges Road. www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

harrogate

Event: Bubbles & Blends with Harrogate Tipple at Sasso restaurant, Princes Square. 7.30pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Event: Royal Hall open day between 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

Sequence dance: Modern and sequence dancing 2-4.30pm at St Georges Dance Club, St Georges Road. www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk

FURTHER AHEAD

Ripon

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall on Thursday, October 12 from 10am-noon.

Wetherby

Concert: Wetherby Light Music Singers annual concert at the Engine Shed, Wetherby on Thursday, October 19 at 7.30pm. Tickets £6. Available on the door.