Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, September 7 to Wednesday, September 13?

THURSDAY

Harrogate

Exhibition: Paintings and drawings by Paul Reid at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogae. Until September 23.

Music: The Sharon Colgan Band at the Blues Bar.

MMusic: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8pm to 10.30pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

karaoke: Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar.

Open day: The Old Magnesia Well Pump Room, Valley Gardens will be open 10am-3.30pm until Sunday, September 10. Entrance is free.

Knaresborough

Exhibition: Exhibition by artist Peter Robson at Art in the Mill, Green Dragon Yard.

FRIDAY

Harrogate

Exhibition: Yorkshire artists at Silson Contempoary Art Galler6y. 10.30am-4pm. Also Saturday & Sunday.

Music: Classic rock/pop with MFOR at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8.30pm.

Music: Travelling guitar player Reinus Young at Starling Beer & Coffee House. 8pm.

Music: Crosscut Saw at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night with Marc & Abi of Issimo at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Boston Spa

Concert: Lunchtime concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church 8 1pm. Admission £5. Light lunches from noon.

Ripon

Music: Mechanic’s Music Club starting at Kirkby Malzeards Mechanic’s Institute Village Hall at 8pm. Bar open 7.30pm.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema, Thirsk - Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. 7.30pm. Daily until September 14.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Dirty Dancing 30th anniversary 7.30pm.

SATURDAY

Harrogate

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Pinewoods Conservation Group Open Day noon-3pm on the recreation area between Harlow Moor Road and Crag Lane.

Open Day: Heritage Open Day at the Harrogate Club with guided tours at 11am and 3pm. Reservations required Tel 01423 502344.

Reunion: The Annual SASRA Reunion at Mowbray Community Church, Westmoreland Street commencing at 7.30pm. Admission free.

Event: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Real Ale & Food Festival 10am–6pm. Normal garden admission. Also on tomorrow, Sunday.

Ripley

FAIR: Antiques Fair at Ripley Town Hall 9.30am-4pm. Also on Sunday, September 10.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Mike Lovell’s Six in a Bar at the village hall.

Little Ribston

Show: Little Ribston Show at Little Ribston Village Hall, 2-4pm.

WETHERBY

Fair: Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free Admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Limehouse Golem Saturday to Thursday 7.30pm. Monday and Thursday 2.30pm.

Ripon

Event: Ripon Festivals present their seventh annual Ripon By The Sea at the Ripon Spa Park commencing at 11am. Free entry.

Masham

SHOW: Mashamshire Annual Show in Masham Town Hall from 1.30pm.

SUNDAY

Harrogate

Music: Three live acts at the Blues Bar including The Petty Heartbreakers (3pm), Shatner (6pm) and Not The House Band (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Pateley Bridge

Open day: Open day at Colbeck House (Vale of Nidd Masonic Hall). 11.30am-2.30pm. Part of Heritage Open Days.

Wetherby

Music: Huddersfield Wind Band at the Riverside Bandstand between 2.30-4.30pm.

Open day: 2017 national Heritage Open Days - the following churches will be welcoming visitors - St Joseph and St James, Follifoot, All Saints’ Church, Kirk Deighton (Grade I listed) Bell-ringing chamber open. All Saints’ Church, Spofforth (Grade II listed) Registers held in church on view.

Ripon

Show: Ripon Horticultural Show in Wakeman Bar at Ripon Racecourse noon-4pm. Free admission.

MONDAY

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Film: Harrogate Film Society’s - ‘The Olive Tree’ (Spain, 2016). Ashville College 7.45pm, preceded by a social at 7pm. Members free, guests £5 (students £3).

Ripon

Club: Ripon Centre WI’s meeting 2pm, Alma House Talk by Ann Cherry ‘Behind the scenes at Harrogate Theatre’. Admission £3.

Yoga: Yoga classes in Sinderby Village Hall, near Ripon from 7.15-8.45pm. Contact Mrs Williams on 01609 760218.

TUESDAY

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Music: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Music: Hales Bar country music session (weekly) from 8pm hosted by Ade & Rob with weekly special country guests.

WEDNESDAY

harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Comedy: Sitting Room Comedy Club at 8pm at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue (doors 7.30pm)​. Tickets £10 (£12 on the door) from www.sittingroomcomedy.com and The Manhattan Club.

Dance: Harrogate Saltire Scottish Country Dance Club meet at Brackenfield School Hall, Duchy Road. 7.45-10pm. Beginners always welcome.