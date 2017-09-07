Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, September 7 to Wednesday, September 13?
THURSDAY
Harrogate
Exhibition: Paintings and drawings by Paul Reid at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogae. Until September 23.
Music: The Sharon Colgan Band at the Blues Bar.
MMusic: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8pm to 10.30pm.
Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.
karaoke: Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar.
Open day: The Old Magnesia Well Pump Room, Valley Gardens will be open 10am-3.30pm until Sunday, September 10. Entrance is free.
Knaresborough
Exhibition: Exhibition by artist Peter Robson at Art in the Mill, Green Dragon Yard.
FRIDAY
Harrogate
Exhibition: Yorkshire artists at Silson Contempoary Art Galler6y. 10.30am-4pm. Also Saturday & Sunday.
Music: Classic rock/pop with MFOR at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8.30pm.
Music: Travelling guitar player Reinus Young at Starling Beer & Coffee House. 8pm.
Music: Crosscut Saw at the Blues Bar.
Music: Band night with Marc & Abi of Issimo at The Den, Cambridge Street.
Music: Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.
Boston Spa
Concert: Lunchtime concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church 8 1pm. Admission £5. Light lunches from noon.
Ripon
Music: Mechanic’s Music Club starting at Kirkby Malzeards Mechanic’s Institute Village Hall at 8pm. Bar open 7.30pm.
Thirsk
Cinema: Ritz Cinema, Thirsk - Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. 7.30pm. Daily until September 14.
Wetherby
Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Dirty Dancing 30th anniversary 7.30pm.
SATURDAY
Harrogate
Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.
Music: Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.
Event: Pinewoods Conservation Group Open Day noon-3pm on the recreation area between Harlow Moor Road and Crag Lane.
Open Day: Heritage Open Day at the Harrogate Club with guided tours at 11am and 3pm. Reservations required Tel 01423 502344.
Reunion: The Annual SASRA Reunion at Mowbray Community Church, Westmoreland Street commencing at 7.30pm. Admission free.
Event: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am.
Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Real Ale & Food Festival 10am–6pm. Normal garden admission. Also on tomorrow, Sunday.
Ripley
FAIR: Antiques Fair at Ripley Town Hall 9.30am-4pm. Also on Sunday, September 10.
Boston Spa
Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Mike Lovell’s Six in a Bar at the village hall.
Little Ribston
Show: Little Ribston Show at Little Ribston Village Hall, 2-4pm.
WETHERBY
Fair: Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free Admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.
Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Limehouse Golem Saturday to Thursday 7.30pm. Monday and Thursday 2.30pm.
Ripon
Event: Ripon Festivals present their seventh annual Ripon By The Sea at the Ripon Spa Park commencing at 11am. Free entry.
Masham
SHOW: Mashamshire Annual Show in Masham Town Hall from 1.30pm.
SUNDAY
Harrogate
Music: Three live acts at the Blues Bar including The Petty Heartbreakers (3pm), Shatner (6pm) and Not The House Band (9pm).
Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.
Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.
Music: Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.
Pateley Bridge
Open day: Open day at Colbeck House (Vale of Nidd Masonic Hall). 11.30am-2.30pm. Part of Heritage Open Days.
Wetherby
Music: Huddersfield Wind Band at the Riverside Bandstand between 2.30-4.30pm.
Open day: 2017 national Heritage Open Days - the following churches will be welcoming visitors - St Joseph and St James, Follifoot, All Saints’ Church, Kirk Deighton (Grade I listed) Bell-ringing chamber open. All Saints’ Church, Spofforth (Grade II listed) Registers held in church on view.
Ripon
Show: Ripon Horticultural Show in Wakeman Bar at Ripon Racecourse noon-4pm. Free admission.
MONDAY
Harrogate
Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.
Film: Harrogate Film Society’s - ‘The Olive Tree’ (Spain, 2016). Ashville College 7.45pm, preceded by a social at 7pm. Members free, guests £5 (students £3).
Ripon
Club: Ripon Centre WI’s meeting 2pm, Alma House Talk by Ann Cherry ‘Behind the scenes at Harrogate Theatre’. Admission £3.
Yoga: Yoga classes in Sinderby Village Hall, near Ripon from 7.15-8.45pm. Contact Mrs Williams on 01609 760218.
TUESDAY
Harrogate
Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.
Music: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com
Music: Hales Bar country music session (weekly) from 8pm hosted by Ade & Rob with weekly special country guests.
WEDNESDAY
harrogate
Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.
Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.
Comedy: Sitting Room Comedy Club at 8pm at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue (doors 7.30pm). Tickets £10 (£12 on the door) from www.sittingroomcomedy.com and The Manhattan Club.
Dance: Harrogate Saltire Scottish Country Dance Club meet at Brackenfield School Hall, Duchy Road. 7.45-10pm. Beginners always welcome.
