Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, August 31 to Wednesday, September 6?

THURSDAY

Harrogate

Event: Family seaside promenade arts and crafts session for all the family at The Royal Pump Room. 1.30-3.30pm. Also on Friday.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Tai Chi: New term Tai Chi Qigong class at St Robert’s Centre. 2-3.15pm. To enrol contact Lin Tippet on 07956 250040. Weekly session.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

karaoke: Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar.

RIPON

Walk: Ripon Ghost Walk. 7.30-9pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

Wetherby

Sale: A Touch of Elegance ladies clothing sale at Wetherby Town Hall.

FRIDAY

Harrogate

Music: Jason Feddy and special guest at the Blues Bar. Sold out.

music: Chequered Band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Knaresborough

Exhibition: Exhibition by artist Peter Robson at Art in the Mill, Green Dragon Yard.

Wetherby

Film: Wetherby Film Theatre. Cars 3 (U) Friday, Saturday, Sunday 2.30pm. American Made (15) Daily 7.30pm on until Thursday, September 7.

SATURDAY

Harrogate

Concert: The Black Dyke Band bring world class brass to St Wilfrid’s Church for the church restoration appeal. Duchy Road. 7pm. Tickets from the tourist information office.

Concert: The Orchestra of Opera North play Russian Classics at the Royal Hall. Part of Ripon International Festival.

Music: Circle Live presents acoustic music at Harrgate Theatre Circle Bar. 3.30pm-7.30pm.

Music: Music from Swampgrass at the Blues Bar.

Music: Chilled acoustic night with Dave Pilla and Ellie Coast at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Autumn Plant Festival. This two-day event runs from 10am–4pm. Normal garden admission.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Budapest Ragtime Band at the village hall.

Ripley

Music: Magna Carta live at Ripley Town Hall. 7.30pm.

Ripon

Festival: Launch of 20th Ripon International Festival. Various events, various venues. Runs until September 22.

Exhibition: Great North Art Show 2017 at Ripon Cathedral. Entry to the cathedral and exhibition is free . All artworks for sale. 10am–4.30pm daily. Until September 24.

Sale: Ripon Salvation Army sale at the hall on Lead Lane, 9-11.30am. Free admission.

WETHERBY

Fair: Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free Admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Clifford

Show: Clifford Village Show 2pm in the village hall. Plant stall, cake stall and refreshments.

Kirkby Malzeard

Show: Kirkby Malzeard and district flower and produce show at the Mechanics Institute, 1.30pm. Entry £1 (includes catalogue).

SUNDAY

Harrogate

Music: Music at the Blues Bar including Victoria Shakes (3pm), The Harriets (6pm) and The Matt Goldberg Band (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Ripon

Event: Chat, Chill and Refill organised by Holy Trinity Church in association with Costa in Ripon. Doors open at Costa between 6.30-7.45pm.

Wetherby

Music: Dodworth MW Brass Band at the Riverside Bandstand between 2.30 and 4.30pm.

Fearby

Barbecue: at Lowther House, Fearby. Tickets £10 (primary school age children £5). All proceeds in aid of village hall funds. Tickets available on 01765 689455 and 01765 689409. Pre-booking required for catering purposes.

MONDAY

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY

Harrogate

Comedy: Comedian Susan Calman: The Calman Before the Storm at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Music: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More details from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

Open day: Royal Hall Open Day, 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

Talk: An evening of photography with George Stoyle 6.30pm for 7pm at Cedar Court Hotel. Proceeds to Harrogate Branch Parkinson’s UK. Tickets £10 from 01423 326211.

WEDNESDAY

Harrogate

Event: Appetite for Art event with Tony Brummel-Smith’s art at Sasso restaurant and Marconi café, Princes Square. 7.30pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

FURTHER AHEAD

harrogate

Film: Harrogate Film Society’s opening film for the new season is ‘The Olive Tree’ (Spain, 2016) on Monday, September 11. Ashville College at 7.45pm, preceded by a social at 7pm. Members free, guests £5 (students £3).

Event: Pinewoods Conservation Group Open Day from noon-3pm on Saturday, September 9 on the recreation area between Harlow Moor Road and Crag Lane. This year’s event will see the regular favourites of tree climbing and mini digger driving plus entertainment by local choir All Together Now.

Comedy: Sitting Room Comedy Club on Wednesday, September 13 at 8pm at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue (doors 7.30pm)​. Tickets £10 in advance (£12 on the door) from www.sittingroomcomedy.com and The Manhattan Club.

Little Ribston

Show: Little Ribston Show on Saturday, September 9 at Little Ribston Village Hall, 2-4pm.