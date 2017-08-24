Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, August 24 to Wednesday, August 30?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

Harrogate

Music: The Phil Dean Trio at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Karaoke: Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Harrogate

Festival: StrEAT Food Festival at the Valley Gardens including music from DJ Rory Hoy (8-10pm). Also Saturday, Sunday, Monday.

Music: Whispering Bob Harris presents live music from Morganway, The Kondoors and Kenny Foster at Warehouse Recording Co. 7-11pm. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Music: Chris King Robinson at the Blues Bar.

Music: Rock n blues from The Breeze at The Den, Cambridge Street. 9pm.

Music: Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Music: Soulful vinyl night with DJ’s John Lee, Ian Smith and Mike Lowcock at St Roberts Club, Robert Street. 8pm-12am free entry.

Event: Bilton WMC - Charity night in aid of Stroke Association.

Outdoor Theatre: A Comedy of Errors at RHS Garden Harlow Carr. Tickets from Harrogate Theatre Box Office on 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk.

Knaresborough

Music: Live rock music with Hot Doggers at Hart Bar. 8.30pm-late.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Harrogate

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street. 5pm.

Music: Bilton WMC - Strykes Twice, multi instrumental duo playing pop and rock classics.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Underdrive Johnny. Fun and covers 9pm.

Fewston

Cafe: Teas and full refreshments at Fewston Parochial Hall. 11am-4.30pm. Also Sunday and Monday.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Jeff Banhart + ‘Spats’ Langham at the village hall.

Pateley Bridge

Book sale: Methodist Church Hall, Pateley Bridge. August 26-28. Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday noon-4pm, Monday 10am-4pm. Admission £1. Enquiries to Linzy 01423 313208 or Stephen 01423 711784.

Festival: Bewerley Flower Festival August 26, 27, 28 11am–5pm. Refreshments tent in the chapel garden.

Aberford

Show: 53rd Annual Aberford Show at Aberford Village Hall. Opened and hosted by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Jane Dawson at 2pm.

Wetherby

Fair: Dippy Designs Craft Fair at Wetherby Town Hall.

Thirsk

Event: Thirsk Film Festival at Ritz Cinema, Westgate. The Railway Children 10.30am; My Summer of Love 12.30pm, Kes 2.30pm, Calendar Girls 5pm and God’s Own Country 7.30pm. Tel 01845 524751 www.thirskfilm.com.

Mickley

Show: Mickley Show at Newfield, Mickley, 8.45am-4pm. For the full schedule, visit www.mickley-show.co.uk.

Fearby

Old Tyme Dance: at Fearby and Healey Village Hall from 7.30-11.30pm, £8 including supper, raffle.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

harrogate

Event: Knox Arms’ Family Beach Party including live music from Les Lomax & Re-Act.

Music: Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Bad Asteroids (3pm), Slack Habits & Dr Philosophunk (6pm) and Scapegoat Kelly (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Knaresborough

Music: Mods on the Beach: Urban Beach Closing Party at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre with The 5:15s, The Superlatives, Northern Soul DJs and more. 2-10pm. Tickets from Harrogate Theatre.

pateley bridge

MUSIC: Stray Notes Sax Group at the Joe Longster Bandstand in Pateley Bridge between 2-4pm.

Wetherby

Festival: Shedstock Festival at The Engine Shed with music from Steph Baker, Keeper of Bees, Belladonic Haze and Bare Brass Band. 11am-11pm.

Music: Old Silkstone Brass Band at the Riverside Bandstand between 2.30-4.30pm.

Event: Family fishing day - Wetherby and District Angling Club 10am Wetherby Sports Association. Free event, everything provided.

Ripon

Show: Car and Bike Show and Auto Jumble at Ripon Racecourse. 10am-4pm. £6.50 adults, £2.50 children.

Leeds

Music: Mellow Jazz, locally-based quintet featuring vocalist Barbara Coultas, are playing at Golden Acre Park, Otley Road, Bramhope from 2.30-4.30pm.

Thirsk

Event: Thirsk Film Festival at Ritz Cinema, Westgate. Billy Liar noon, Brassed Off 2.30pm, A Private Function 5pm and Inbred 7.30pm Tel: 01845 524751 www.thirskfilm.com.

MONDAY, AUGUST 28

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Exhibition: Harrogate Model Railway Exhibition at Bilton Grange United Reform Church, Skipton Road. 10am-4pm. Adults £4, children £1, family £8.

KNARESBOROUGH

CAR BOOT SALE: Knaresborough Cricket Club, Aspin Lane. Admission noon for sellers and 1pm for public. Sellers £8 per car.

Thirsk

Event: Thirsk Film Festival at Ritz Cinema, Westgate. Leon the Pig Farmer noon, The Full Monty 2.30pm, Wuthering Heights 5pm and The Beguiled 7.30pm. Tel 01845 524751 www.thirskfilm.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More details from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.