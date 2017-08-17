Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Have your say

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, August 17 to Wednesday, August 23?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

Harrogate

Music: International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival. Various shows, various venues. Until August 20.

Music: The Reverend Payton’s Big Damn Band at the Blues Bar.

music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

karaoke: Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar.

Concert: Music at the Manhattan features Robert Davis. The concert at the Manhattan Club starts at 8pm. Admission £6 but free to new visitors.

Outdoor Theatre: Enid Blyton’s ‘Five On A Treasure Island’ interactive live performance at RHS Garden Harlow Carr. Doors open at 5.30pm for 6pm performance. Also Saturday and Sunday. Places must be booked through Harrogate Theatre Box Office 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Knaresborough

festival: Feva arts and entertainments festival. Various events, various venues. Until August 20.

Quiz: FEVA Quiz 9pm at The Cross Keys, Cheapside.

Art: Urban Beach at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre. Free entry. Until August 27.

WETHERBY

music: East Keswick Flower Club’s Food and Flowers. Starts at 10.30am. £16 to include coffee on arrival and light lunch with wine. Tickets from 01937 573378.

ripon

Walk: Ripon Ghost Walk 7.30-9pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

Harrogate

Music: Texas Paul Lamb at the Blues Bar.

Music: Live reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Backchat Brass live at The Ivory. 7pm-2.30am. Free entry.

Pateley Bridge

Art: Niddart Trail 2017. Various artists and locations including Dales Exhibition at Royal Oak Restaurant, Dacre Banks. Also Saturday.

Exhibition: Niddart Trail 2017. A photography exhibition at Brimham Rocks depicting the gems of Brimham Rocks. 11am-5pm daily until the end of September.

Wetherby

Book sale: Book sale to raise money for Arthritis Research UK at The Horsefair Centre from 9am.

quiz: Macmillan Quiz at The Engine Shed 7pm.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Harrogate

Literature: Children’s author Hazel Steven’s book launch at Waterstones, James Street. 11am.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Hayley Gaftarnick at The Den, Cambridge Street.

FESTIVAL: Bilton WMC - Biltonbury - our own music festival, childrens entertainment, barbecue, stalls and much more. Admission by ticket either from the club or on the gate from 1pm until late

Knaresborough

Music: Covers duo Sounds Like Us + barbecue at Mother Shipton’s. 3pm. Part of feva festival.

Music: FEVA event - The Raisers - Irish music 9pm at The Cross Keys, Cheapside.

exhibition: Knaresborough Art Society FEVA Exhibition and sale of original paintings and cards. Gracious Street Methodist Church from 10am-5pm.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Savanna Jazz Band at the village hall.

WETHERBY

Fair: Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free Admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Shadwell: The 7lst annual Shadwell Flower Show from 1.30pm in the grounds of Shadwell Primary School, Main Street. Admission £6, seniors £5.

Pateley Bridge

Concert: St Cuthbert’s Church is delighted that Trevor Dawson ARCO is performing at 7pm. Tickets (£5) from the Pateley Bridge Pharmacy, Rev Darryl Hall (01423 711414) and on the door.

Aldborough

Event: A Celebration of Stone at Aldborough Roman Town 10am–5pm. Demonstrations of stone masonry, carving and lettering. Friends of Roman Aldborough (FORA) will be running tours of the site. Normal admission charges apply.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Harrogate

Music: Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Bad Asteroids (3pm), The Opera Comic (6pm) and Dori and the Outlaws (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Music: Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Music: Summer Music Sundays at RHS Garden Harlow Carr from 1–4pm. Normal garden admission applies.

Knaresborough

Music: Acoustic duo Two Well Worn at the Old Royal Oak. 3pm. Part of feva festival.

Music: Covers duo Sounds Like Us at So! Bar. 7pm. Part of feva festival.

Disco: Teenage Kicks Disco with Phil Smith 4pm at The Cross Keys, Cheapside.

pateley bridge

MUSIC: Belebele at the Joe Longster Bandstand in Pateley Bridge between 2-4pm.

Wetherby

Music: Shepherd Group Concert Band at the Riverside Bandstand between 2.30-4.30pm.

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

exhibition: Photography exhibition at St Peter’s Church (Cambridge Street). Until Monday, August 28, 9.30am-4.30pm. Photographs taken by members of the Harrogate U3A Photography Group. Free entry.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Music: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Knaresborough

Market: Members of Woodlands Methodist Church will have the charity stall at Knaresborough Market from 8am.