Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, July 6 to Wednesday, July 12?

Thursday, July 6

Harrogate

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Harrogate International Festivals presents Harrogate Music Festival. Various events. Until July 29.

The Breeze at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night at the St Robert’s Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

New term Tai Chi Qigong class at St Robert’s Centre. 2-3.15pm. To enrol contact Lin Tippet on 07956 250040. Weekly.

Arthritis Care Harrogate Branch meeting at Bilton Community Centre, Bilton Road from 6.45-9pm. Talk on HELP’s work and how to be aware of scams.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys - Rat Brewery takeover beer festival. 15 different Rat beers on offer. Meet the brewer from 7pm. Beer themed quiz from 9pm.

Ripon

Ripon Community Toy Library 24th birthday celebrations at Community House, Allhallowgate, 10am-noon. Drinks and nibbles provided, contributions welcome.

Friday, July 7

Harrogate

Bilton WMC - Badness - admission £8.

Nick Brown – Life as Mayor of Harrogate plus meal at West Park Hotel.

Lewis Hamilton Band at the Blues Bar.

Rock double bill with Omega Era and Hell Fire Jack at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

‘Spring into summer’ exhibition at Silson Contemporary, 17 Harlow Oval. 10.30am-4pm each day. Visit www.silsoncontemporaryart.co.uk. On until Sunday, July 9.

Wetherby

Wetherby Food Festival at The Ings, Wetherby. Visit www.pjjevents.co.uk.

Saturday, July 8

Harrogate

Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street, 10.15-11.30am supporting the Anthony Nolan Trust. Cake stall and raffle.

Bilton WMC - Walking back to Happiness - fantastic 50s/60s tribute act.

The Art of Ancient Egypt and How To Do It demonstration at Royal Pump Room Museum. 1-4pm.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night with Biz Denton (Kasiuss) at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Sequence Dancing at St Georges Dance Club, St George’s Road 7.30-10.30pm.

Knaresborough

Knaresborough WMC - Andy Gale, male vocalist.

The Cross Keys - Rat Brewery takeover beer festival. Music with Dave DB from 9pm.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Frank Brooker’s Happy Chappies at the village hall. 8pm.

Ripon

The Friends of St Mary Magdalen strawberry tea and silent auction from 3pm to be held at St John’s Chapel Bondgate. Call 01765 604778 if you intend to join us.

West Tanfield

The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band at West Tanfield Memorial Hall, HG4 5JX. Doors 7pm, tickets £12 on door.

Sunday, July 9

Harrogate

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including The Groove-A-Matics (3pm), Semi Tone (6pm) and Hannah Aldridge (9pm).

Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Friends of Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity Big Picnic in Valley Gardens. Noon-4pm.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room open day, 10am 3.30pm, Valley Gardens. Free entrance.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys - Rat Brewery takeover beer festival. Music with Micky Johnson from 4pm.

Covers duo Sounds Like Us play hits from the 50s onwards at The Old Royal Oak. 3pm.

Wetherby

Wetherby Lions Duck Race starts at 11am on the Ings. www.wetherbylions.org

Seven open gardens in Wetherby, 1-5pm. Afternoon teas and plant stalls. Call 01937 587694 or 01937 585505 for details. Brochures from Wetherby Methodist Wednesday or Saturday morning coffee shops.

Wetherby Bandstand summer concert at the Riverside Bandstand - Altofts & Normanton.

Pateley Bridge

Joe Longster Bandstand summer series of concerts in the Recreation Ground - Hallifax Concert Band.

Dacre

Dacre Banks and Summerbridge open gardens, noon–5pm. Further details from Pat 01423 780456 or www.yorkehouse.co.uk.

The Royal Oak, Dacre Banks - Nick’s Quiz 8pm. £2.50 entry per person, includes pie and pea supper. Ring Anna or Steve on 780200 and book a table.

Monday, July 10

Harrogate

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Tuesday, July 11

Harrogate

The Great Yorkshire Show at the showground, Harrogate.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr outdoor theatre - Romeo and Juliet. Doors open 6.30pm for a 7.30pm performance. Book tickets from Harrogate International Festivals on 01423 562303 or visit www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com.

Country music session (weekly) from 8pm at the Hales Bar, hosted by Ade and Rob with weekly special country guests.

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More details from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

Sequence Dancing at St George’s Dance Club, St Georges Road 7.30-10pm (coaching 7-7.30pm)

Ripon

Ripon Ramblers meet at High Cleugh at 9.30am for an eight mile walk via Beckwithshaw and Beaver Dam. Contact the leader on 01423 202847 to find out the nature of the walk.

Wednesday, July 12

Harrogate

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

The Great Yorkshire Show at the showground, Harrogate.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr outdoor theatre - Romeo and Juliet. Doors open 6.30pm for a 7.30pm performance. Book tickets from Harrogate International Festivals on 01423 562303 or visit www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com.

Modern and Sequence Dancing at St George’s Dance Club, St Georges Road, 2-4.30pm.

Knaresborough

Bingo at the Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place starting 7-8.15pm. For further information contact Anita on 01423 865991.