Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, June 22 to Wednesday, June 28?

Thursday, June 22

Harrogate

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr outdoor exhibition - Gardeners’ World at 50. Normal garden admission applies. Until June 30.

1927 presents spectacular dystopian production Golem at Harrogate Theatre. Runs until June 24.

Ascot Ladies’ Day fundraiser at Luigi’s Restaurant, Valley Drive, for Supporting Older People.

Historian Malcolm Neesam talks on Herbert P Templar’s Harrogate Cartoons at the Royal Pump Room Museum. 10.30am.

The Phil Dean Trio at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night at the St Robert’s Social Club, Robert Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

New term Tai Chi Qigong class at St Robert’s Centre. 2pm-3.15pm. To enrol contact Lin Tippet on 07956 250040. Weekly.

Ripon

Attention all gardeners - Last chance to enter the Ripon in Bloom garden competition. Forms from the information centre in the town hall. Closing date - June 30.

Kirkby Overblow

Kirkby Overblow Summer Arts Festival. Until Sunday, July 2.

Boroughbridge

Launch of Northern Aldborough Festival. Various acts and venues. Runs until July 1.

Grassington

Grassington Festival including Banarama, The Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain, Clare Teal and more. Runs until July 1.

Friday, June 23

Harrogate

Cold Norton at the Blues Bar.

Reggae and ska with The MG band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Knaresborough

Voodoo Room - Hendrix and Cream tribute at Frazer Theatre. 7pm.

Boston Spa

Evening concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church, 7.30pm - Showtunes singalong. Further details at www.bostonspamethodistchurch.org.uk.

Saturday, June 24

Harrogate

Bilton WMC - Start, local band.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night with Dave Pilla and Ellie Coast at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Vocalis Chamber Choir summer concert at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Duchy Road at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 at the door, under 16s and carers accompanying people requiring assistance free. Email enquiries@harrogatevocalis.org.uk.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Stockyard Crossing, 9pm.

Live music at Park Place Social Club.

Pateley Bridge

Covers duo Sounds Like Us at the Royal Oak. 9pm.

WETHERBY

Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday, 9am-4pm. Free admission. Wheelchair access and lift. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Digby Fairweather and Frank Brooker and Tom Kincaid at the village hall.

Ulleskelf

Village Barn Dance at Intake Farm, Main Street, Ulleskelf 7.30-11.30pm. Tickets to be purchased in advance.

Snape

Theatre Library Touring Company presents two ‘Talking Heads’ by Alan Bennett at the Snape Institute,7pm. Tickets £12. Contact Sarah Lowe to book a ticket on 01677 470444.

Sunday, June 25

Harrogate

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including The Jamie Valentine Band (3pm), Territory (6pm) and Not The House Band (9pm).

Martin Rose weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Pannal

Pannal Gala at Pannal Cricket Club’s ground, 1-5pm. Admission £2 adults, children free. Enquiries 07860 900236.

Galphay

Galphay Open Gardens from 1-5pm in Galphay village. Entry £3. Craft stalls in the village institute and refreshments.

Wetherby

Wetherby Bandstand summer concert at the Riverside Bandstand - Wetherby Silver Band - Bill Gray Memorial Concert.

dacre

Art in the Garden NGS Open Garden and art exhibition at Dacre Banks, 11am–5pm. Further details www.yorkehouse.co.uk.

Pateley Bridge

Joe Longster Bandstand summer series of concerts in the Recreation Ground - White Rose Concert Band.

Sawley

Sawley Country Fair on the village green from 1pm with a host of attractions. Entry for adults £3; no charge for children.

Ripley

Renowned American country-blues guitarist Stefan Grossman in Blues Room at Ripley Town Hall. 3pm.

Ripon

Ripon Ramblers eight mile walk from Gargrave along the Pennine Way. Contact the leader on 01765 602608 first to find out the nature of the walk.

BARWICK IN ELMET

Barwick in Elmet open gardens, 1-5pm. £3 programme for all 12 gardens from free car park in Main Street.

Monday, June 26

Harrogate

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Tuesday, June 27

Harrogate

Country music session (weekly) from 8pm at the Hales Bar, hosted by Ade and Rob with weekly special country guests.

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30pm-9.30pm. Weekly. More details from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

Wednesday, June 28

Harrogate

Harrogate District Vision Support Centre afternoon tea party with live entertainment at the Cedar Court Hotel at 2.30pm. Tickets £17.50 from the Vision Support Centre, East Parade, Harrogate.

Blind Jack painting auctioned by artist Holy Holder as part of Blind Jack 300th Anniversary Party at Cedar Court and entertainment and afternoon tea. 2.30pm.

Bubbles and Beauty event at Marconi. 7.30pm.

Further Ahead

Harrogate

St John Fisher music department concert at Harrogate Theatre on Thursday, June 29.

Ripon

Ripon Community Link coffee morning on Thursday, June 29 .from 10am-noon at Ripon Town Hall.

Ripon Salvation Army sale at the hall on Lead Lane, Ripon on Saturday, July 1, 9-11.30am. Free admission.