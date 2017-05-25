Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, May 25 to Wednesday, May 31?

Thursday, May 25

Harrogate

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

bedale

Preview of Bedale Art Group Exhibition in Bedale Town Hall 7pm, £1 per person includes a glass of wine.

Friday, May 26

Harrogate

Bilton WMC - Bowie Tribute, admission by ticket only.

Harogate Stray fun fair from 5pm.

Pateley Bridge

Sequence dance for charity at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall, HG3 5JS. 7.30-11pm. £7 includes light supper.

Bedale

Bedale Art Group Exhibition in Bedale Town Hall, 9am-5pm. Original artwork plus craft stalls.

Saturday, May 27

Harrogate

Bilton WMC - Formidable, male/female duo.

Harogate Stray fun fair from 1pm. Until June 3.

Burnt Yates Church and community kite festival and fun day to be held in a field off the B6165 Ripley to Pateley Bridge Road in Burnt Yates from 10.30am-4pm.

Harewood

The Great British Food Festival at Harewood House, 10am-5pm.

KNARESBOROUGH

Spring fair in aid of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Support, 10am-noon at Castle Hall, Gracious Street (behind the bus station)

A summer evening of English piano music by Mark Bebbington at St John the Baptist Church, 6.30pm. Tickets £25. harrogateinternationalfestivals.com.

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Cover2Cover - Covers band.

Wetherby

Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday, 9am-4pm. Free admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Open studios - Artists Around Wetherby. Twenty-four studios open from 10am-5pm. Visit www.artistsaroundwetherby.com.

Antiques and collectors fair at the Wetherby Racecourse, 9am-5pm.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the spa at Boston Spa Village Hall - Louis Louis Louis. Doors 7pm, music 8-10.30pm, £8. www.jazzinthespa.co.uk.

Bedale

Bedale Art Group Exhibition in Bedale Town Hall, 9am-5pm. Wonderful original artwork plus craft stalls.

Ripon

Ripon Arts Group spring exhibition at Community House, Allhallowgate, 10am-4pm. Until June 3.

fewston

Teas and refreshments at Fewston Parochial Hall, 11am-4.30pm.

Sunday, May 28

Harrogate

Gas-lit acoustic session (weekly) from 4.30pm at the Hales Bar, hosted by Ade and Rob (open mic).

Harrogate Car Enthusiasts Car Show at Harrogate Railway Football Club, Station View 11am-3pm.

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room open day, 10am-3.30pm, Valley Gardens. Free entrance.

Burnt Yates Church and community kite festival and fun day to be held in a field off the B6165 Ripley to Pateley Bridge Road in Burnt Yates from 10.30am-4pm.

Harewood

The Great British Food Festival at Harewood House, 10am-5pm.

Wetherby

Open studios - Artists Around Wetherby. Twenty-four studios open from 10am-5pm. Visit www.artistsaroundwetherby.com.

Wetherby Bandstand summer concert at the Riverside Bandstand - Ripon City Band.

Antiques and collectors fair at Wetherby Racecourse, 9am-4pm.

Dacre

Dacre Banks Cricket Club third annual beer festival. Bar opens at 11am, six-a-side cricket starts at noon.

fewston

Teas and refreshments at Fewston Parochial Hall, 11am-4.30pm.

Monday, May 29

Harrogate

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room open day, 10am-3.30pm, Valley Gardens. Free entrance.

Harewood

The Great British Food Festival at Harewood House 10am-5pm.

Wetherby

Open studios - Artists Around Wetherby. Twenty-four studios open from 10am-5pm. Visit www.artistsaroundwetherby.com.

Scotton

Sparkling afternoon tea and pop up boutique at Scotton Village Hall, 2-4pm

Bishop Monkton

Bishop Monkton Hog Roast and Family Fun Day, noon-4pm. Bishop Monkton Village Centre. 1920s theme including games, pig racing, best 1920s hat competition, duck races, cake stall, tombola and lots more.

fewston

Teas and refreshments at Fewston Parochial Hall, 11am-4.30pm.

Tuesday, May 30

Harrogate

Country music session (weekly) from 8pm at the Hales Bar, hosted by Ade and Rob with weekly special country guests.

Nidderdale

Nidderdale Society Walk - The Winksley Circular. Meet at Winksley Church, 10.30am.

Wednesday, May 31

Harrogate

Talk ‘Gardening for the elderly and disabled’ in association with Horticap at 4pm at Change Mobility, 158 Kings Road. Free event and free refreshments.

Knaresborough

The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts bingo on Wednesday evenings from 7-8.15pm. Contact Anita on 01423 865991.

Further Ahead

Harrogate

Evening fellowship at St Peter’s. Thursday, June 1, 7.30pm in the Brostoff Hall - Film show.