Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, May 11 to Wednesday, May 17?

Thursday, May 11

Harrogate

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

The Stitching, Sewing and Hobbycraft Show, 10am-4.30pm, Harrogate Convention Centre www.stitchand hobby.co.uk.

Arthritis Care Harrogate Branch talk - Developments in the treatment of arthritis. Bilton Community Centre, Bilton Road, 6.45-9pm. Members £2, visitors £3. Contact Jackie Stewart 07747 894778.

Claro Enterprises is holding a coffee morning, 10am-noon in aid of Mental Health Awareness Week at Spa Road, Starbeck.

Ripon

Ripon Community Link coffee morning, 10am-noon at Ripon Town Hall.

Friday, May 12

Harrogate

Little Violet Band, 9pm, followed by DJ Tony Walker at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

The Stitching, Sewing and Hobbycraft Show, 10am-4.30pm, Harrogate Convention Centre. www.stitchand hobby.co.uk.

Birstwith

Nidderdale Community Orchestra ‘Music for a May Evening’ at St James’s Church, Birstwith 7.30pm. Tickets £6, students £3, U12 free from Nidderdale Community Office 01423 714953.

Boston Spa

Lunchtimeconcert at Boston Spa Methodist Church, 1pm. Light lunches from noon. Admission £5.

Saturday, May 13

Harrogate

Spring fair at Woodlands Methodist Church, 10am-1pm. Admission 30p, stalls, games, display by St Aelreds Irish Dancers.

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Motor City Blue - Blues and Rock.

Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street, 10.15-11.30am supporting Mission Without Borders; working in Eastern Europe’s poorest countries.

The Stitching, Sewing and Hobbycraft Show, 10am-5pm, Harrogate Convention Centre. www.stitchand hobby.co.uk.

Stone Rings Close with Oatlands Community Open Gardens, noon-5pm. Entry £5, children under 16 free. Plant stall and refreshments. www.opengardens.co.uk.

Harrogate Choral Society concert at the Royal Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets £17 and £24; £5 for students, under 16s and unwaged. Available from the Harrogate Box Office 01423 502116.

WETHERBY

Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday, 9am-4pm. Free admission. Wheelchair access and lift. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Thirsk

Thirsk Antiques Fair - Thirsk Auctionmart, 9.30am-3.30pm.

BISHOP MONKTON

Rotary Club of Ripon Bike Ride starts from the village hall from 8am. Full details of the route on www.riponrotarybikeride.org.

Bardsey

Coffee morning with a variety of stalls, 10am-noon in Bardsey Village Hall.

Tockwith

Tockwith Beer Festival 2017. Tockwith Village Hall, from noon. Local beers, gin bar, tea and coffee, food and live entertainment. Tickets £5 on the door.

Sunday, May 14

Harrogate

Gas-lit acoustic session (weekly) from 4.30pm at the Hales Bar, hosted by Ade and Rob (open mic)

Stone Rings Close with Oatlands Community Open Gardens, noon-5pm. Entry £5, children under 16 free. Plant stall and refreshments.

Craft Fair in aid of Motability at Bilton Working Men’s Club, noon-4pm.

Ripon

White Rose Sailing Association open day, noon-4pm. The club is reached via the B6265 Boroughbridge to Ripon road. Visit www.wrsa.org.uk or ring 01423 504235.

Ripon Ramblers walk meeting at High Cleugh at 9.30am. Seven mile walk from Appletreewick up to Howgill below Simon’s Seat. Walk leader - Chris 01423 324011. www.riponramblers.org.uk.

Wetherby

Wetherby Bandstand summer concert at the Riverside Bandstand - Barnsley Brass Band.

Shadwell

Mellow Jazz Quintet at the Red Lion, Shadwell, 6-8pm. For further details call 01423 501853 or email mellowjazz48@gmail.com.

Summerbridge

National Gardens Scheme garden opening at Woodlands Cottage, Summerbridge, 1-5pm. Admission £3.50; tea and cake will be available.

Tuesday, May 16

Harrogate

Country music session (weekly) from 8pm at the Hales Bar, hosted by Ade and Rob with weekly special country guests.

Harrogate & District Family History Society meeting, 7.30pm in St Paul’s UR Church Hall, Belford Road, Harrogate. Speaker Tony Wren on ‘The Lairds and labourers of Royal Deeside’. Visitors welcome, £1 charge.

Knaresborough

Clothing with conscience fashion show at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, 7pm in support of the Mayor’s charities. Tickets £10 from Knaresborough Henshaws and Lavender Tea Rooms.

Wednesday, May 17

Harrogate

Poems, Prose and Pints, 7.30pm at North Bar, Cheltenham Parade. Open mic for poets and writers. Admission £1.

Further Ahead

Harrogate

Paulinus Singers concert at St Marks Church, Leeds Road on Saturday, May 20, 7.30pm to raise funds for the neonatal unit at Leeds General Infirmary in memory of Emilie Rose Dalglish. Tickets £10 (Under 19s £5) from 01765 605771 or on the door.

Ripon

Local Amnesty Group Tea at Norton Conyers on Sunday, May 21, 2-5pm. Admission £6, children under 12 free.

Darley

Darley Methodist Church coffee morning on Saturday, May 20, 10.30am-noon. Entry £2 to include tea/coffee and biscuits. All proceeds to Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Clifford

Open gardens at Clifford on Saturday, May 20, 2-5pm, refreshments. Tickets in advance £4, ring 01937 845981. £5 from the village hall on the day.

Bardsey

Bardsey Bowling Club family fun open day, Woodacre Lane on Saturday, May 20, 10am-4pm.