Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, May 4 to Wednesday, May 10?

Thursday, May 4

harrogate

Evening fellowship at St Peter’s, 7.30pm in the Brostoff Hall. Subject ‘Sir Titus Salt’ – Alun Pugh.

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

The Girl on the Train author Paula Hawkins in conversation at The Crown Hotel. 7.30pm.

The Breeze at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night at the St Robert’s Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

New term Tai Chi Qigong class at St Robert’s Centre. 2-3.15pm. To enrol contact Lin Tippet on 07956 250040. Weekly.

Dacre

Summerbridge Players present The Vicar of Dibley until May 6 at 7.30pm at Dacre Village Hall. Tickets £6 from Todds of Summerbridge.

RIPON

Ripon Ghost Walk. 7.30-9pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

Friday, may 5

Harrogate

Princess and superhero disco with Rascals Entertainment at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Duchy Road. 4.30-5.30pm.

Discovering family history at Royal Pump Room Museum, from 2-3pm.

Cherry Lee Mewis at the Blues Bar.

Live covers with Chequered Band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Knaresborough

Last Chance Saloon country club at Park Place Social Club.

Ripley

Leeds Library Theatre perform Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads at Ripley Town Hall.

ripon

Jive Dance Night, Ripon Grammar School Hall, 7-9pm. Complete beginners welcome, no need to bring a partner. Admission £7.50 on the night (includes beginners’ class followed by freestyle dancing).

Wetherby

Come Shwopping at Wetherby Methodist Church at 7pm. Admission £5 on the door. Proceeds for the Tearfund Project.

Healey

Concert to inaugurate the newly restored organ at St Paul’s Healey, 7.30pm. Aysgarth School Choir, with organist and director of music Matthew Atherton. Tickets from Mashamshire Community Office 01765 680200.

Saturday, may 6

Harrogate

Refreshments served at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate by Woodlands Methodist Church from 10am with stalls.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night with Dave Pilla and Ellie Coast at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Hayley Storm and the Comets- Rock and Roll.

Ripon

Ripon International Festival spring gala concert - Royal Northern Sinfonia at Ripon Cathedral, 7.30pm. Visit www.riponinternationalfestival.com.

Ripon Salvation Army sale at the hall on Lead Lane, HG4 2NE 9-11.30am. Free admission. Items for sale - portable furniture, white goods, household effects and bric-a-brac.

WETHERBY

Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday from 9am-4pm. Free admission. Wheelchair access and lift. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Hot Fingers with Emily Campbell at the village hall.

Sunday, may 7

Harrogate

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room Open Day, Valley Gardens, 10am-3.30pm. Entrance is free.

Gas-lit acoustic session (weekly) from 4.30pm at the Hales Bar, hosted by Ade and Rob (open mic)

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Miraculous Mules (3pm), Matt Montez (6pm) and The Matt Goldberg Band (9pm).

Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Northern Soul disco with David Crane.

Wetherby

Wetherby Bandstand summer concert with Kippax Brass Band. 2.30-4.30pm.

Masham

BBC Radio 2 favourites Pop folk duo Cattle & Cane play Masham Town Hall.

Monday, may 8

Harrogate

Gemma Summerfield (soprano) and Simon Lepper (piano) perform songs by Dove, Mendelssohn and R Strauss at the Wesley Centre, Oxford Street 1pm.

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Ripon

Ripon Centre WI meeting 2pm in Alma House - talk by James Greig ‘The work of the Leprosy mission’. Admission £3.

Tuesday , may 9

Harrogate

Country music session (weekly) from 8pm at the Hales Bar, hosted by Ade and Rob with weekly special country guests.

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More details from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

Knaresborough

Artist Paul Talbot Greaves demonstrates watercolour painting at Knaresborough Art Society. United Reformed Church Hall, 7-9pm. Visitors £5.

Wednesday, may 10

Harrogate

Sitting Room Comedy - 8pm at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue (doors 7.30pm)​. £10 in advance (£12 on the door) from www.sittingroomcomedy.com and The Manhattan Club.

Royal Hall open day, 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

The Voice audition at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm. First come, first served.

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Knaresborough

The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts bingo from 7-8.15pm. Further details from Anita on 01423 865991.

Boston Spa

Peter Cunliffe gives an illustrated presentation on Sunderland Flying boats and the Windermere factory, 7.15pm at the Wesley Room, Boston Spa Methodist Church.

Further Ahead

Harrogate

Spring fair at Woodlands Methodist Church on Saturday, May 13, 10am-1pm. Admission 30p, stalls, games, display by St Aelreds Irish Dancers.

Summerbridge

National Gardens Scheme garden opening at Woodlands Cottage, Summerbridge on Sunday, May 14 from 1-5pm. Admission £3.50; tea and cake will be available.

Ripon

White Rose Sailing Association Open Day on Sunday, May 14 from noon-4pm. The club is reached via the B6265 Boroughbridge to Ripon road. Visit www.wrsa.org.uk or ring 01423 504235.

Ripon Community Link coffee morning on Thursday, May 11 10am-noon at Ripon Town Hall.

Thirsk

Thirsk Antiques Fair - Thirsk Auctionmart on Saturday, May 13.