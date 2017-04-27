Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, April 27 to Wednesday, May 3?

Thursday, April 27

Harrogate

Thunder Road and Harrogate Theatre present HG Wells’ The Invisible Man at Harrogate Theatre. Until May 6.

Other Worldy – The Paintings of Paul Reid and Nicholas Jolly at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road. Until April 29.

Exhibition by artist/illustrator Isabel Alexander (1910-1996) at Mercer Art Gallery. Until June 4.

The Phil Dean Trio at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night at the St Robert’s Social Club, Robert Street. 8-10.30pm.

Southlands Care Home ‘Le Tour de Southlands’, 10am-noon and 2-4pm charity (exercise) bike ride and happy legs event.

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

New term of Tai Chi Qigong at St Robert’s Centre, Robert Street, 2–3.15 pm. To enrol contact Lin Tippey 07956 250040.

Table tennis club at Starbeck Methodist Church, 9.30-11.30am. New players are welcome to come and join. Also on Monday, same time.

Wetherby

Ladies’ clothing sale in Wetherby Town Hall, 9am-3pm.

Ripon

Ripon Amateur Operatic Society presents 9 to 5 The Musical at Harrogate Theatre. Until April 29.

Friday , April 28

Harrogate

Bilton WMC - Joe Longthorne. Admission by ticket only - members £18, non-members £23 plus support act.

Bob Harris presents Scott Matthew’s Band, Carolynne, Stanford Road and The Southern Companion at Warehouse Recording Co, Wetherby Road. 7pm.

Rock For St Wilf’s fundraiser with live music from Bilko at St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road. 7pm.

The Early Mac Band at the Blues Bar.

Band night with Marc and Abi of Issimo at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

I Am Kloot’s John Brantwell at Frazer Theatre.

Covers trio Sounds Like Us at The Courtyard Bar and Grill. 8.45pm.

Saturday, April 29

Harrogate

Tour de Yorkshire - St Peter’s Church fundraising refreshment day, 10am-4pm.

StrEAT Food Festival at Crescent Gardens and live music including DJ Rory Hoy.

Piano recital by Stephen Hough at Wesley Chapel. 7.30pm.

Tour de Yorkshire Talk - An Evening of Cycling at Royal Pump Room Museum. 5-8pm.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Bilton WMC - Kirsten Young, female vocalist.

Black Ice bringing the best of 60s to 90s rock, pop and indie to The Knox, Harrogate.

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room open day, 10am-3.30pm, Valley Gardens. Entrance is free.

Songs of Milarepa taught by Lama Jampa Thaye, 10.30am-12.30pm at Constance Green Hall, St Aidan’s High School. Contact Howard or Tricia on 01423 881647.

Knaresborough

Allerton Park hovercraft racing. Entrance via A168 (just off the A59 / after A1 junction). Visit www.hovercraft.org.uk.

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Padded Cell - heavy metal covers.

Knaresborough WMC - Johnny Martell - comedy vocalist.

Elvis – The Legacy at Frazer Theatre.

fewston

Fewston Hall fundraiser tea & refreshments. 11am-4.30pm. Also Sunday.

Ripley

Harrogate and Nidderdale Art Club Spring Art Show at Ripley Town Hall, 10.30am-5.30pm. Free admission.

Wetherby

‘Tour in the Town’ Market Place Fan Zone, 9am-5pm.

Burton Leonard

Burton Leonard Scarecrow Festival, 11am-4pm. Refreshments and route map from St Leonard’s Hall.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Jazz Allsorts at the village hall.

Ripon

Folk Dance at Allhallowgate Methodist Church Hall, 7.30-10.30pm. Further details call 01423 341982.

Masham

Craft fair at Masham Town Hall, 10am-4.30pm. Also on Sunday.

Sunday, April 30

Harrogate

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room open day, 10am-3.30pm, Valley Gardens. Entrance is free.

Gas-lit acoustic session (weekly) from 4.30pm at the Hales Bar, hosted by Ade Payne and Rob Reynolds (open mic)

Harrogate International Festivals’ Sunday Series with pianist Alessandro Taverna at the Royal Hall. 11am.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Too Well Worn (3pm), Territory (6pm) and Strangers in Paradise (9pm).

Ripley

Harrogate and Nidderdale Art Club Spring Art Show at Ripley Town Hall, 10.30am-5.30pm. Free admission.

Knaresborough

Allerton Park hovercraft racing. Entrance via A168 (just off the A59/after A1 junction). Also on Monday. Visit www.hovercraft.org.uk.

Wetherby

Wetherby Bandstand summer concerts series begins with Wetherby Silver Band. 2.30-4.30pm.

Burton Leonard

Burton Leonard Scarecrow Festival, 11am-4pm. Refreshments and route map from St Leonard’s Hall.

Whixley

Huge yard sale in the adjoining villages of Whixley and Green Hammerton (just offf the A59), 9am–2pm. Call 01423 331419.

Aberford

Young Artists Recital at Lotherton Hall, 2pm - Jochama Piano Trio.

Monday, May 1

Harrogate

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room open day, 10am-3.30pm, Valley Gardens. Entrance is free.

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Knaresborough

Knaresborough Pets Day at Knaresborough House and grounds, High Street. Dog show 11.30am, entries taken from 10.30am. Note - the small caged pets competition has been cancelled.

Ripley

Harrogate and Nidderdale Art Club Spring Art Show at Ripley Town Hall, 10.30am-5.30pm. Free admission.

Ripon

Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival, 11.30am-5pm. Visit www.riponcathedral.org.uk.

Burton Leonard

Burton Leonard Scarecrow Festival, 11am-4pm. Refreshments and route map from St Leonard’s Hall. Family entertainment, stalls and games on the Low Green at 2pm.

Tuesday, May 2

Harrogate

Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More details from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

Wednesday, May 3

Harrogate

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Knaresborough

The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts bingo from 7-8.15pm. Further details from Anita on 01423 865991.

Further Ahead

Harrogate

Evening fellowship at St Peter’s. Thursday, May 4, 7.30pm in the Brostoff Hall - ‘Sir Titus Salt’ – Alun Pugh.

Dacre

Summerbridge Players present The Vicar of Dibley from May 4-6 at 7.30pm at Dacre Village Hall. Tickets £6 from Todds of Summerbridge.

Wetherby

Come Shwopping on Friday, May 5 at Wetherby Methodist Church 7pm. £5 on the door. Proceeds for Tearfund Project.