Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, April 20 to Wednesday, April 26?

Thursday, April 20

Harrogate

Launch of exhibition Other Worldy – The Paintings of Paul Reid & Nicholas Jolly at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road. Until April 29.

Modern Masters exhibition including Picasso, Matisse, Dali and new work by Dudley Edwards and John Middleton at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount. 2pm. Until April 22.

Exhibition by artist/illustrator Isabel Alexander (1910-1996) at Mercer Art Gallery. Until June 4.

Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Table tennis club meeting at Starbeck Methodist Church, 9.30-11.30am. New players are welcome to come and join.

Music at the Manhattan features Tony Stace. Manhattan Club, 8pm. Admission £6 but free to new visitors. Free parking.

RIPON

Ripon Ghost Walk, 7.30-9pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

Wetherby

Stockeld Park Easter adventure on until April 24. Visit www.stockeldpark.co.uk.

Friday, April 21

Harrogate

The Tom Kilner Band at the Blues Bar.

Live reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Studio 54 party night of 70s disco at The Ivory, The Ginnel from 7pm. Guest DJs and dancers.

Bilton WMC - Paul Hazell, comedy hypnotist.

Knaresborough

Soul Junction featuring funk, soul, r’n’ b and disco by vinyl DJs John Lee, Ian Smith and Keith Hudson at The Mitre. 8pm.

Covers duo Sounds Like Us play at The Old Royal Oak. 8.30pm.

Ripley

Film show at Ripley Town Hall featuring Eye in the Sky (Helen Mirren/Alan Rickman). Reserve seats at andy@ripleylive.com.

Ripon

Aglow Ripon coffee and cake at The Wakeman’s House Cafe, 9.15-11am. Speaker - Angela Train.

George Michael tribute by Rob Lamberti at Ripon Bowling Club. Tickets £10 at Spa Pharmacy or from Joan on 07786 273187.

Wetherby

Comedy night at The Engine Shed. Visit www.engineshedwetherby.co.uk.

Saturday, April 22

Harrogate

Record Store Day event at P&C Music (from 8am) and 10 Devonshire Place (from noon), Skipton Road.

Circle Live at Harrogate Theatre’s Circle Bar presents acoustic music from Jonny Skinner, Paul Mirfin and more. 3-7pm.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night with Biz Denton (Kasiuss) at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Le Quiz - cycling-themed quiz evening, 7pm at Oatlands Social Club. Tickets £5 from bit.ly./2fywzBN.

Bilton WMC - The Moondogs, young 50s/60s band.

Harrogate Dramatic Society coffee morning promoting its forthcoming production of Brief Encounter at The Wesley Centre, 10am-2pm.

Ripley

Antiques Fair at Ripley Town Hall, 9.30am-4pm. Selling a variety of antiques, vintage and collectables.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Underdrive Jonny - covers with his underpants!

Knaresborough WMC - Richie Wood.

Art in the Mill presents Form, Colour & Line, solo exhibition by Marcus Hammond. Until May 30.

Thorner

Live music at Thorner Beer Festival at Victory Hall including Edwina Hayes, The Florins and The Bad Daddies. 1.30-5pm.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Eagle Jazz Band at the village hall.

Wetherby

Best of British pop and rock DJ night at The Engine Shed. 7.30pm-late.

Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, 9am-4pm. Free admission. Wheelchair access and lift. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Ripon

Dickens, the Workhouse, and the Fallen Woman at The Workhouse Museum, Sharow View, Allhallowgate, 2-3pm. Tickets £5. www.riponmuseums.co.uk.

Sunday, April 23

Harrogate

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including The Groove (3pm), Sean Keefe (6pm) and Greg Coulson (9pm).

Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Mighty Quiz in support of Alzheimer’s Research UK at the Londesborough Club. 8pm.

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Ripley

Antiques Fair at Ripley Town Hall, 9.30am-4pm. Selling a variety of antiques, vintage and collectables.

Ripon

Ripon Ramblers walk via Grassington and Conistone. Meet at High Cleugh, 9.30am. Call 01423 326182 first to find out the nature of the walk.

Wetherby

Family day featuring the Mascot Gold Cup at Wetherby Racecourse. Visit www.wetherbyracing.co.uk.

Monday, April 24

Harrogate

Table tennis club meeting at Starbeck Methodist Church, 9.30-11.30am. New players are welcome to come and join us.

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Tuesday, April 25

Harrogate

Royal Pump Room presents Top Hats event with a glimpse of its hat collection. 2-3pm.

Clairvoyant Steve Holbrook at the Cairn Hotel. 7pm. Tickets 01823 666292.

Acoustic session, the Blues Bar.

Straysound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More details from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

Hales Bar country music session (weekly) from 8pm hosted by Ade and Rob with Hope (Mike Howard and co).

Royal Hall open day, 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

Knaresborough

New term Tai Chi Qigong class, Chain Lane Community Centre, 6.15–7.30pm. £6/session, all abilities. Contact Lin Tippey 07956 250040.

Shadwell

Shadwell Library celebration day, 11.45am at the Hardback cafe.

Wednesday, April 26

Harrogate

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Knaresborough

The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts bingo from 7-8.15pm. Further information from Anita on 01423 865991.

Further Ahead

Harrogate

Tour de Yorkshire - St Peter’s Church fundraising refreshment day on Saturday, April 29 from 10am-4pm.

Songs of Milarepa taught by Lama Jampa Thaye on Saturday, April 29, 10.30-12.30pm at Constance Green Hall, St Aidan’s High School. Contact Howard or Tricia on 01423 881647.

Whixley

Huge yard sale in the adjoining villages of Whixley and Green Hammerton (just offf the A59) on Sunday, April 30, 9am–2pm. Call 01423 331419.