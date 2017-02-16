Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, February 16 to Wednesday, February 22?

Thursday, February 16

Harrogate

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Harrogate Electronic Organ and Keyboard Club concert at the Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue starting at 8pm. Admission £6.

Exhibition by artist/illustrator Isabel Alexander (1910-1996) at Mercer Art Gallery. Until June 4.

Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Winter Show – New Artists, New Work at 17 Harlow Oval including Michael Bilton, Richard Clare, Valerie Wartelle, Emma Whitlock and Cisca Jane Collins. 10.30am-4pm. Until April 30.

Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Robert Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Wetherby

Family friendly half term market at the Market Place, Wetherby, 10am-1pm. Facepainting, kids trail and free fruit.

Friday, February 17

Harrogate

Motor City Blue at the Blues Bar.

Live reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Wetherby

Comedy night at The Engine Shed. 7.30pm.

Ripon

Aglow Ripon at The Wakeman’s House Cafe. Coffee, cake and speaker - Colleen Vardy 9.15-11am.

The Wakeman Lectures Spring Series, 10am-noon at Thorpe Prebend House, My Two Years in the Antarctic. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk.

Boston Spa

The Boston Spa Beer Festival, 6.30pm-midnight at Boston Spa Village Hall. Visit www.bostonspafestival.com.

Saturday, February 18

Harrogate

Circle Live music at Harrogate Theatre with Becky Bowe band and Martin Rose. 3pm-7pm. Free entry.

Bilton WMC - Michael Jackson tribute show.

Launch of Shooting Bottles – Collages and Paintings by Thomas James Butler at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount. Until March 18.

Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Winter Show at 17 Harlow Oval. 10.30am-4pm.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night with Biz Denton (Kasiuss) at The Den, Cambridge Street.

The big c’mon at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. 8.30-11.30pm. Free entry. Bar opens at 7.30pm.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - The Roundels - classic mod and ska 9pm.

Martin Binks conducts Leeds Symphony Orchestra at King James’s School. Soloist Craig Ogden. Berlioz, Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky and more. 7.30pm.

Wetherby

Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Ripley

Ripley Live presents Andy Fairweather Low and The Low Riders at Ripley Town Hall.

Boston Spa

The Boston Spa Beer Festival, 12.30-8pm (Family day) at Boston Spa Village Hall. Visit www.bostonspafestival.com.

No Jazz in the Spa because of Boston Spa Beer Festival.

Darley

Coffee morning, 10.30am-noon at Darley Methodist Church.

Sunday, February 19

Harrogate

Bilton WMC - Live in the lounge - Rob Reynolds, 2-4pm.

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room Open Day, 10am-3.30pm, Valley Gardens. Entrance is free.

Harrogate International Festivals Sunday Series presents clarinettist Julian Bliss at the Old Swan Hotel. 11am.

Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Winter Show at 17 Harlow Oval. 10.30am-4pm.

Harrogate’s Parks and Gardens - Illustrated talk by historian Malcolm Neesam at The Harrogate Club, 36 Victoria Avenue. 3pm.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including The Revolutionaires (3pm), Dori and The Outlaws (6pm) and Stockyard Crossing (9pm).

Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Dan Burnett’s open mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Ripon

Covers duo Two Well Worn at The One Eyed Rat. 5pm.

Here’s a How-De-Do, Gilbert and Sullivan at the Savoy Operas, 2pm in Thorpe Prebend House, High Saint Agnesgate, as part of the Ripon Cathedral Friends lecture programme.

Monday, February 20

Harrogate

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Tuesday, February 21

Harrogate

Harrogate and District Family History Society meeting, 7.30pm in St Paul’s UR Church Hall, Belford Road. The topic is Turnpike Roads.

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Wednesday, February 22

Harrogate

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Wetherby

Series of lectures at Wetherby Town Hall, 1.30-3.30pm. This week’s topic is Hebden Bridge. For further information, call 07741 294262.

Ripon

Ripon Ramblers meet at High Cleugh 9.30am. Seven mile walk near Coverbridge. Contact the leader on 01677 470597 first to find out the nature of the walk.

Further Ahead

Harrogate

Banff Mountain film festival world tour at the Royal Hall on February 23. Visit www.banff-uk.com.

Boston Spa

Knottingley Concert Brass Band at Boston Spa Methodist Church, 7.30pm on Saturday, February 25. Tickets £10 on the door.

Tadcaster

Wedding Fayre at Tadcaster Methodist Church on Sunday, February 26, noon-4pm. Free admission.

Tockwith

A fun evening of entertainment at Tockwith Village Hall, Marston Road. Thursday-Saturday, February 23-25. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm. Tickets £6.50, concession £6 from Lois 01423 358603 or Sue 01423 358063 or email loispope20@btinternet.com.

Thorner

Thorner Comedy Festival. February 24-25.

Knaresborough

Quiz Night at Holy Trinity Church Hall on Friday, February 24 at 7.30pm. Ring 01423 865967.

Pancake Party at Holy Trinity Church Hall on Saturday, February 25, 4-6pm. Admission £4. Ring 01423 865967.

Ripon

Ripon Community Link coffee morning on Thursday, February 23, 10am-noon at Ripon Town Hall.