Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, February 9 to Wednesday, February 15?

Thursday, February 9

Harrogate

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Exhibition by artist/illustrator Isabel Alexander (1910-1996) at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate. Until June 4.

Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Winter Show at 17 Harlow Oval with artists and ceramicists including Michael Bilton, Richard Clare, Valerie Wartelle, Emma Whitlock and Cisca Jane Collins. 10.30am-4pm. Weekdays until April 30.

The Resonators at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Acoustic night at St Roberts Social Club, Robert’s Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Return to the Forbidden Planet, Harrogate Theatre until Saturday, February 11 (including Saturday matinee).

Knaresborough

Tony Whitehead will be guest caller at Knaresborough Country Dance Club at the Scout Hut, Wetherby Road from 8-10pm. Admission £2.50.

Ripon

Ripon Community Link coffee morning, 10am-noon at Ripon Town Hall.

Antic Disposition presents Henry V at 7.30pm at Ripon Cathedral. Tickets from www.anticdisposition.co.uk or by calling 0333 6663366.

Friday, February 10

Harrogate

The Nick Bold Band at the Blues Bar.

Band night with Marc and Abi of Issimo at The Den, Cambridge Street, Harrogate.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Bilton Northern Soul Club, Bilton Club, Skipton Road, 7.30pm until midnight. Admission £3 on the door.

Boston Spa

Lunchtime concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church at 1pm. Light lunches served from noon and concert admission is £5.

Grewelthorpe

The New World String Trio will perform a range of classical compositions at Grewelthorpe Village Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from The Hackfall Café or email grewelthorpelivemusic@gmail.com.

Masham

Comedian Tiff Stevenson at Masham Town Hall.

Ripon

The Wakeman Lectures, 10am-noon at Thorpe Prebend House, with Dr Adam Bowett presenting The London Furniture Trade in the early 18th century. Casual attendances £8 per visit. Further information and programme can be found at www.wakemanlectures.co.uk.

Saturday, February 11

Harrogate

Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street, 10-11.15am.

Tewit Senior Youth Brass Band in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, High Street, 7.30pm. Pay on the door. Visit www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk.

Bilton WMC - Boybands Live - members free, £3 admission to non members.

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra presents folk dance music from eastern/northern Europe including Mendelsohn’s Hebrides overture at St Mark’s Church, Leeds Road. 7.30pm. Tickets from P&C Music, Harrogate, Castlegate Books, Knaresborough and the HPO’s website.

Acoustic music with Nathaniel Lodge at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Steph Baker 9pm.

Bardsey

Bardsey WI jumble sale in Bardsey Village Hall. Doors open at 1pm. Entrance 50p.

Wetherby

Motown Disco at The Engine Shed. 7.30pm-1am.

Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free admission. Wheelchair access and lift. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Happy Valley Dixieland Stompers at the village hall. 7pm.

Sunday, February 12

Harrogate

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Vintage (3pm), tbc (6pm) and The Barsteward Sons of Val Doonican (9pm).

Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency, Harrogate.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Valentine’s Day craft fair at Bilton Working Men’s Club, 11am-4pm in aid of HGH Granby Ward proposed relatives room.

Ripon

Ripon Ramblers meet at High Cleugh, 9.30am for a walk via Boroughbridge, the River Ure, Myton and Milby. Contact the leader on 01765 606650 first to find out the nature of the walk.

St Wilfrid’s RC Primary School annual Muddy Boots 10k schoolfundraiser.

Farnley

Cake Decorating Workshop - Valentine’s Cakes. 11am. For more information visit www.theicingworkshop.co.uk/just-released-next-workshop-dates/ or email sarah@theicingworkshop.co.uk.

Monday, February 13

Harrogate

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Harrogate Film Society presents ‘A Pigeon sat on Branch Reflecting on Existence’ (Sweden, 2015) at Ashville College, 7.45pm. Members free, guests £5 (students £3).

RIPON

Cathedral Concert Society - An atmospheric concert given by the Magnard Wind Ensemble at Ripon Cathedral. Tickets £15 (free if under 18) at www.riponconcerts.co.uk or at the door.

Tuesday, February 14

Harrogate

Love and Marriage at the Royal Pump Room Museum. Historic costume, jewellery, accessories and Valentine’s cards. 10.30-11.30am.

Live music with Dave Sharp at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Nidderdale Hardy Planters meeting, 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Starbeck. Talk by Pat Inman called Good garden plants. Members free, non-members £3.

Wednesday, February 15

Harrogate

Butterfly at Harrogate Theatre. 5pmand 8pm. Part of Nothing To See Here contemporary performance season.

Poems, Prose and Pints at Tap n Spile. Open mic and guest poet Siobhan Mac Mahon. 7.30pm.

Author Mike Daligan’s book signing at The Alexandra Hotel. 7pm.

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street, Harrogate.

Royal Hall Open Day, 10am-4pm. Free admittance to see Harrogate’s glittering palace of gold. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

Further Ahead

Harrogate

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room Open Day on Sunday, February 19, 10am-3.30pm. Entrance to the Old Magnesia Well Pump Room is free.

tadcaster

Wedding Fayre at Tadcaster Methodist Church on Sunday, February 26, noon-4pm. Free admission.

Thorner

Thorner Comedy Festival. February 24-25.

Knaresborough

Quiz Night at Holy Trinity Church Hall on Friday, February 24 at 7.30pm. Bring a team of four, or just come along yourself. £5. Ring 01423 865967.

Pancake Party at Holy Trinity Church Hall on Saturday, February 25, 4-6pm. Admission £4. Ring 01423 865967 or 01423 862003.

Leeds Symphony Orchestra concert at King James’s School, Knaresborough on Saturday, February 18 at 7.30pm

Darley

Coffee morning, 10.30am-noon at Darley Methodist Church on Saturday, February 18.

Email your events to news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk