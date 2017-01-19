Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, January 19 to Wednesday, January 25?

Thursday, January 19

Harrogate

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar.

DJ Trev’s vinyl DJs night at Ten Devonshire Place including Rachel Gregory, DJ Scooby, Graham Chalmers, Karen Thornton and more. 7.30pm.

Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Exhibition by artist/illustrator Isabel Alexander (1910-1996) at Mercer Art Gallery. Until June 4.

Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic music at St Robert’s Social Club. 8-10.30pm. Alternate Thursdays.

Concert at the Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue, Harrogate, starting at 8pm. Admission £6 (entrance free to new visitors).

ripon

Coffee and Watercolour lecture in the Allhallowgate Church Hall 7.30pm.

Friday, January 20

harrogate

Tea Dance at St George’s Community Centre, Mornington Crescent, 1-3pm. Email homecook.biz@gmail.com.

Les Lomax with React and Disco at Bilton WMC. Fundraiser for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Elles Bailey at the Blues Bar.

Live reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Knaresborough

Last Chance Saloon country club at Park Place Social Club.

Wetherby

Party Night at The Engine Shed with disco from all decades. 7.30pm.

Ripon

Wakeman Lectures Spring Series, 10am-noon at Thorpe Prebend House, with Dr Mike Leach presenting The Complete Owl. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk.

Aglow Ripon Coffee and Cake at the Wakeman’s House Cafe, Ripon. Speaker - Lindsey Wilkinson. 9.15-11am.

Saturday, January 21

Harrogate

Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Winter Show at 17 Harlow Oval with artists and ceramicists including Michael Bilton, Richard Clare, Valerie Wartelle, Emma Whitlock and Cisca Jane Collins. 10.30am-4pm. Also Sunday. Runs until April 30.

Circle Live presents acoustic music at Harrogate Theatre’s Circle Bar including People Poems, Leon Marshall, George Boomsma and Andrew Cameron. 3pm-7pm.

The G Men at the Blues Bar.

Dan Burnett at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Karaoke night at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street with JD Sounds. 8-11pm. Free entry.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Rob Reynolds - Blues.

Panto – Aladdin and The Pirates at Frazer Theatre. Runs until January 28.

Good old fashioned musical fun and games evening with a pie and pea supper at Holy Trinity Church, Briggate at 7pm. Tickets £6. Call 01423 865967 or 01423 862003.

Ripley

The Martin Barre Band (Jethro Tull) at Ripley Town Hall.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Alligator Gumbo at the village hall.

Wetherby

Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free admission. Wheelchair access and lift. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Barwick

Barwick in Bloom coffee morning in Barwick in Elmet Village Hall between 10am-noon. £1 for entry (including coffee or tea).

Sunday, January 22

Harrogate

Sunday Acoustic Session, 4-7pm at the Hales Bar.

Harrogate Civic Society presents historian Malcolm Neesam’s illustrated talk on Literary Harrogate at The Club, 36 Victoria Avenue. 3pm.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including The Craig Brauns Band (3pm), The Doubtful Bottle (6pm) and 9 Bar (9pm).

Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Wetherby

Quiz Night at The Engine Shed. 7.30pm.

Monday, January 23

Harrogate

Harrogate Film Society presents ‘Theeb’ (UAE, 2014), at Ashville College at 7.45pm, followed by Film Club, an opportunity to discuss the film. Admission free for members, guests £5 (students £3).

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Ripon

Ripon and District U3A Performance Showcase at the Ripon Spa Hotel starting at 2pm. Free entry. For more details, visit u3asites.org.uk/ripon/home.

Tuesday, January 24

Harrogate

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Wednesday, January 25

Harrogate

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Beaucare Medical talk on the last Wednesday of every month at the Change Mobility Store on Kings Road at 3pm. Aimed at people who care for partners, siblings, parents and children.

Diamond Sky, 7-8.30pm at 19 Granville Road, HG1 1BY - an opportunity to hear Buddhist teachings. Speak to Howard or Tricia on 01423 881647 or email yorkshire@dechen.org.

Wetherby

Series of lectures at Wetherby Town Hall, 1.30-3.30pm. This week’s topic is Richmond. For further information, call 07741 294262.

ripon

Ripon Ramblers meet at High Cleugh at 9.30am. Six mile walk from Kirby Wiske. Contact the leader on 01609 761493 to find out the nature of the walk.

Further Ahead

Harrogate

Harrogate Lions Club presents a concert by The Tewit Youth Band at Cedar Court Hotel on Thursday, January 26, 7.30pm. Tickets from 0844 9632445 or 01423 502116.

The Harrogate Phoenix Players present Dirty Rotten Scoundrels - the musical at Harrogate Theatre. January 26-28 at 7.30pm. Saturday matinee performance 2.30pm. Tickets from 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk.

Ripon

Ripon Community Link coffee morning on Thursday, January 26 at Ripon Town Hall 10am.

Clifford

Burns Night Supper and Dance at Clifford Village Hall on Saturday, January 28, 7.30-11pm. For tickets contact Brian Marsden on 01937 843422.

Kettlesing

Yesteryears in our Dales. A compilation of private photographs. Friday, January 27 at Kettlesing Millennium Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets from the Queen’s Head, Kettlesing, or ring 01423 770246.

Spofforth

Tea Dance at Spofforth Village hall on Friday, January 27, 1-3pm. Email homecook.biz@gmail.com.