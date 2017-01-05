Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, January 5 to Wednesday, January 11?

Thursday, January 5

Harrogate

Dick Whittington panto at Harrogate Theatre.

Jiggery Pokery - sculptural works by Ann Carrington at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road. Until January 14.

Liza Dracup Yorkshire landmarks exhibition of photographs at Mercer Art Gallery. Until January 8.

The Sharon Colgan Band at the Blues Bar.

Friday, January 6

Harrogate

Halfhand Hoodo at the Blues Bar.

Vinyl funk and soul night at St Robert’s Club with DJs John Lee, Ian Smith and Keith Hudson. 8pm.

Band night at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Knaresborough

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club with four acts including Glenn Wool and Gein’s FamilyGift Shop. 7.30pm.

Saturday, January 7

Harrogate

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Quiz and raffle night at Bilton Cricket Club to fundraise for Harrogate Bloodwise. 7.30pm.

New Year’s walk of the Harrogate Group of the Ramblers’ Association in Nidderdale. Nine mile walk. Meet at 9am outside Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate for car-sharing or 9.30am at Darley Mill overspill car park (HG3 2QQ).

Sequence Dance to keep fit and socialise at St George’s Dance Club. St George’s Road. 7.30-10.30pm. Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Cover 2 Cover, good range of popular classics.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Savannah Jazz Band at the village hall.

Wetherby

Wetherby Antiques and Collectables at Wetherby Town Hall every Saturday. Free admission, wheelchair access. 9am-4pm. Call 01937 582803.

Sunday, January 8

Harrogate

Illustrated talk on the story of local high street shops by historian Malcolm Neesam in conjunction with Harrogate Civic Society at The Club, 36 Victorian Avenue. 3pm.

Live music at the Blues Bar including Victoria Shakes (3pm) and Serious Sam Barrett (9pm).

Martin Rose’s weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Starbeck Methodist Church presents The White Rose Male Voice Praise Choir from Castleford. 2.30pm. Pay at the door. Visit www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Northern soul disco with David Crane.

Wetherby

Macmillan Cancer Support Quiz and Raffle at The Engine Shed. 7pm.

Monday, January 9

Harrogate

Launch of various spring workshops by Harrogate Theatre’s youth theatre at HIVE, Oxford Street.

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Lunchtime Song Recital by Anna Huntley (mezzo-soprano) and Alisdair Hogarth (piano). Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, 1pm.

Harrogate Film Society presents Rams (Iceland, 2015) at Ashville College at 7.45pm, preceded by a New Year social at 7pm. Members free, guests £5 (students £3).

Ripon

Yoga classes in Sinderby Village Hall, near Ripon, from 7.15pm-8.45pm. Contact Mrs Williams on 01609 760218 or 07940 704432 for more information.

Tuesday, January 10

Harrogate

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Sequence Dance to keep fit and socialise at St George’s Dance Club. St George’s Road. 7.30-10pm (coaching 7pm-7-30pm). Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.

Knaresborough

New term Tai Chi Qigong class, Chain Lane Community Centre, 6.15–7.30pm. All abilities. Contact Lin Tippey 07956 250040.

Ripon

Ripon Ramblers meet at High Cleugh at 9.30am. Six mile circular walk via Masham and Fearby. Non-members are welcome to join for a few walks to try out, but should contact the leader (call 01765 608076) first for more details.

Yoga classes in Sinderby Village Hall, near Ripon, from 10.30am-noon. Contact Mrs Williams on 01609 760218 or 07940 704432.

Wednesday, January 11

Harrogate

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Sequence Dance to keep fit and socialise at St George’s Dance Club. St George’s Road. 2-4.30pm. Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.

Wetherby

Series of lectures at Wetherby Town Hall, 1.30-3.30pm. Yorkshire - an overview of its history and development. Further information from 07741 294262.