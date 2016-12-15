Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, December 15 to Wednesday, December 21?

Thursday, December 15

Harrogate

Hales Bar Thursday karaoke from 9pm.

Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

The Coral, Distance Inbetween exhibition of album artwork at RedHouse Originals, Cheltenham Mount. Until December 22.

Sculptural works by Ann Carrington at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road. Until January 14.

Liza Dracup Yorkshire landmarks exhibition of photographs at Mercer Art Gallery. Until January 8.

Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Live acoustic music at St Robert’s Social Club. 8-10.30pm. Alternate Thursdays.

Knaresborough

Soul (funk and R’n’B) Junction in the cellar at the Mitre with DJs John Lee, Ian Smith and Keith Hudson. 8pm.

Military Memories coffee morning, 10am-noon at Age UK’s Knaresborough and District offices.

Sawley

Badapple Theatre presents The Elves and the Carpenter at Sawley Village Hall. 7pm.

Friday, December 16

Harrogate

Motor City Blue at the Blues Bar.

Funk, rock, pop and jazz with The Red at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Ripon

The Buffalo Skinners at The Golden Lion. Tickets from riponlivemusic@gmail.com.

Saturday, December 17

Harrogate

Christmas concerts with the Brighouse & Rastrick Band and Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society. Royal Hall. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets from the Harrogate Theatre Box Office 01423 502116.

Harrogate Group of the Ramblers’ Association will have a 9.5 miles walk to local beauty spots the Washburn Valley and Haverah Park. The walk is on upland meadows and tracks with good views in clear weather. Meet outside Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate (close to Prince of Wales roundabout) at 9am for car sharing, or meet 9.15am at Stainburn Forest car park (on the Beckwithshaw - Norwood road). Non-members welcome. Call 01423 562004 for further details.

Les Lomax with Re-Act at Harrogate Conservative Club, East Parade.

North Yorkshire Hardcore presents Croak Ditch, **** With Fire, Cool Jerks, The 7ups and Andrew Cream at Retro bar, Commercial Street. 8pm-1am.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night with Josh & Sam from The Red at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

Knaresborough Silver Band Christmas Concert at King James’s School. £8.

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - The Detours (last gig at The Keys) Mod and punk, 9pm.

Film at the Frazer Theatre presents Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (11am). White Christmas (1.30pm). Part of “Festive at the Frazer’’ weekend. Free entry.

Covers duo Sounds Like Us at The Old Royal Oak.

Ripley

RipleyBlues presents Nine Below Zero at Ripley Town Hall.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Harlem Hot Stompers at the village hall.

Tadcaster

Soiree presents Echo 42 Big Band with vocalists Lily Kerbey and Graham Mather at Riley Smith Hall. Dancing to live swing music. 7pm.

wetherby

Christmas coffee morning for Action for Children at Wetherby Methodist Church, Bank Street, 9.30am-12.30pm. Various stalls and coffee shop.

Wetherby Choral Society concert, 7.30pm at St James’ Parish Church. Tickets from Kathy Hart 07860 454894 or on the door.

Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, 9am-4pm. Free admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Ripon

All Hallowgate Methodist Hall, Victoria Grove - Ceilidh with Sibby and Christmas Crackers Ceilidh Band, 7.30pm. Bring and share supper. £6 on the door.

Boroughbridge

Boroughbridge Methodist Church coffee morning, 10–11.30am. Come along and get those last minute treats and stocking fillers.

Sunday, December 18

Harrogate

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Star Wars Rogue One quiz and live music at Ten Devonshire Place. 7.30pm.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Bad Asteroids (3pm), Books (6pm) and Rob Reynolds (9pm).

Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Knaresborough

Santa and the Song at Frazer Theatre. 5pm. Free entry.

Boroughbridge

Boroughbridge Methodist Church family carol service at 10.30am led by Roger Barnett.

Darley

Come and celebrate the real meaning of Christmas at Darley Methodist Church at 6.30pm. Carols and readings with the Summberbridge and Dacre Silver Prize Band.

Ripon

Ripon Ramblers walk meeting at High Cleugh at 9.30am. Gillian (01677 470597) will be leading the seven mile circular walk around Snape.

Masham

The Dylan Project at Masham Town Hall. 7.30pm.

Monday, December 19

Harrogate

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Tuesday, December 20

Harrogate

Acoustic session with Chris Berry, Tom Davenport and Captain and the Bear and more at the Blues Bar.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Carol concert with brass band, 6.30pm.

Wednesday, December 21

Harrogate

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Further Ahead

Harrogate

Annual Christmas Eve Carol Concert at Harrogate’s Royal Hall. Ticket only admission; tickets are free, available from the Harrogate Theatre Box Office. Concert gets underway at 6pm, doors open at 5pm for mulled wine and mince pies.

Ripon

Christmas Day lunch at Ripon Salvation Army for people who would otherwise be on their own or have difficulty cooking a festive lunch. Transport to and from the hall is possible. Phone 01765 692657 for further information or to reserve a place.