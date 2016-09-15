Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, September 15 to Wednesday, September 21?

Thursday, September 15

Harrogate

Kate Whiteford ‘False Perspectives’ Capability Brown exhibition at Mercer Gallery. Until September 18.

Thomas James Butler ‘In Dreams’ collages at Major Tom’s Social, The Ginnel. Until October 11.

Hales Bar - Thursday karaoke from 9pm.

Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry, includes free hot drink at half time as well as lots of quality prizes to be won.

Harrogate Electronic Organ and Keyboard Club concert featuring Paul Roberts at the Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue, Harrogate, 8pm. Admission £6.

Sculpture by Professor Michael Sandle RC, Sally Arnup RBS and more at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road.

Spirit of 66 classic Rolling Stones photos and Pop Art at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount.

Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Kirkby Overblow

Schola Cantorum, Oxford University’s leading chamber choir, perform choral classics by Brahms, Bach and Rachmaninov at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow. 7.30pm.

Ripon

Great North Art Show at Ripon Cathedral. Until September 25.

Ripon International Festival. Various events, various venues. Until September 17.

Ripon Ghost Walk - 7.30pm, meet at the Cabman’s Shelter in the Market Square. Adults £2, under 16s £1.

Pateley Bridge

Ripon International Festival – Ferio Saxophone Quartet at 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge. Tickets available from Pateley Bridge Pharmacy.

East Keswick

East Keswick Flower Club demonstration by Susan Fairhurst in East Keswick Village Hall 1.30pm, £3.50 includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

Friday, September 16

Harrogate

The Dead Cats at the Blues Bar.

Reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Knaresborough

The Blarge at The Orange Grove. 9pm.

Last Chance Saloon country club at Park Place Social Club.

Wetherby

The Engine Shed’s Fourth Anniversary Party. Live music, DJ and refreshments. 7.30pm.

Ripon

The Wakeman Lectures Autumn Series, 10am-noon at Thorpe Prebend House. Janet Niepokojczycka presenting The Life and Times of Charles Edward Stuart. Further information and programme at www.wakemanlectures.co.uk.

Aglow Ripon at The Wakeman’s House Cafe 9.15-11am. Coffee and cake. Speaker - Denise Arnott.

Thorner

Swede Dreamz - ABBA tribute act at Thorner Victory Hall. 8pm.

Northallerton

Rat Pack - Vegas spectacular show at Northallerton Forum, 7.30pm. Tickets £20 from 01609 766230 or www.forumnorthallerton.org.uk.

Saturday, September 17

Harrogate

Bilton WMC - Untouched - male duo.

Book Fair. Observer’s and other pocket series. Woodlands Methodist Church Hall, 10am-1pm. Refreshments available. Free entry and parking.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Halcyon Youth Choir’s first birthday Bash at West Park United Reformed Church. All welcome, especially new singers. 2.30pm.

Acoustic night with Hayley Gaftarnick at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Refreshments and cake stall by Stray Ladies WI throughout the day at the Wesley Chapel on Oxford Street.

Keep Fit and Socialise Sequence Dance at St Georges Dance Club. St Georges Road. 7.30pm-10.30pm. Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.

Metal Sans Frontieres vinyl DJ night for MSF charity at Harlow Hill Club, College Street. 7.30pm.

Les Lomax and Memphis at Harrogate Conservative Club, East Parade.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - 9 Bar – rock covers band. 9pm start.

Juke Box Sixties with The Hollywood Bees at Frazer Theatre.

Live music at Park Place Social Club.

Wetherby

Table Top Sale. Proceeds for Action for Children. 9.30am-12.30pm at Wetherby Methodist Church Centre, Bank Street.

Church Fenton

The 41st annual exhibition of Sherburn in Elmet Art Club at Church Fenton Village Hall, 9am-5pm and on Sunday 10am-4pm. Free entry.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents John Hallam/Richard Exall Quintet at the village hall.

Ripon

Helperby Beer Festival including DJ Rory Hoy at 10.30pm.

Thorner

Covers duo Sounds Like Us at The Fox. 8pm.

Tockwith

Evening of entertainment at Tockwith Village Hall. 7.30-10.30pm. If you would like to perform, please contact Fiona on 01423 358808.

Sunday, September 18

Harrogate

Bilton WMC - Wrestling - fun for all the family 1-5pm.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including The Groove (3pm), The Chloe Chadwick Band (6pm) and Braveface (9pm).

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

The Oaks’ live music event with The Paul Mirfin Band, High Beck Hill and Sarah Boyle at Caffe Nero, Cambridge Crescent. 6.30pm.

Monday, September 19

Harrogate

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Nidderdale

Nidderdale Show at Bewerley Park.

Tuesday, September 20

Harrogate

Acoustic session hosted by Martin Rose at the Blues Bar.

Harrogate and District Family History Society meeting 7.30pm in St Paul’s UR Church Hall, Belford Road (opposite the library). Carolyn Huston - Causes of Death found on pre -1950’s Death Certificates. Members free, visitors £1.

Sequence Dancing at St Georges Dance Club. St Georges Road. 7.30-10pm (coaching 7-7.30pm). Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.

Wednesday, September 21

Harrogate

Poems, Prose and Pints with guest poet Rose Drew at Tap n Spile, Tower Street. 7.30pm.

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Christ Church, Harrogate series of talks 9.30am - Howardian Hills.

Modern and Sequence Dancing at St Georges Dance Club. St Georges Road, 2-4.30pm. Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.

Ripon

Ripon Ramblers meet at High Cleugh 9.30am. Circular walk from Borrowby. Contact the leader on 01609 761493 first to find out the nature of each walk.

Further Ahead

Nun Monkton

Fun charity night Saturday, November 19, 7.30pm at Yorkshire Heart Vineyard, Pool Lane, Nun Monkton. Live music and a hog roast. Tickets priced £10 can be booked by calling 01423 330716 or email office@yorkshireheart.co.uk.