Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, September 8 to Wednesday, September 14?

Thursday, Sepetember 8

Harrogate

Kate Whiteford ‘False Perspectives’ Capability Brown exhibition at Mercer Gallery. Until September 18.

Noble Prospects Capability Brown and the Yorkshire Landscape at Mercer Gallery. Until September 11.

Thomas James Butler ‘In Dreams’ collages at Major Tom’s Social, The Ginnel. Until October 11.

Hales Bar - Thursday karaoke from 9pm.

Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry, includes free hot drink at half time as well as lots of quality prizes to be won.

Sculpture by Professor Michael Sandle RC, Sally Arnup RBS and more at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road.

Spirit of 66 classic Rolling Stones photos and Pop Art at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount.

The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Latin Next Steps, explore not just Latin, but the roots and meanings of our English words and language course at Rossett School’s adult learning centre, Green Lane 7.15-9.15pm. Email gillian@muddyarchaeologist.co.uk.

Ripon

Great North Art Show at Ripon Cathedral. Until September 25.

Ripon International Festival. Various events, various venues. Until September 17.

Wetherby

Live Neil Diamond tribute act plus dinner at Sant Angelo restaurant. 7pm.

Friday, September 9

Harrogate

Lock & Load bring r’n’b to Harrogate Squash Club. 8.30pm. Tickets on door or from Harrogate Squash Club.

The Rainbreakers at the Blues Bar.

The Red play jazz, funk and rock at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Knaresborough

Last Chance Saloon country club at Park Place Social Club.

Boroughbridge

Boroughbridge Amblers Walking Group - Harewood. Leader Gordon 01423 330274. Meet in Back Lane Car Park, Boroughbridge for 10am departure.

Saturday, September 10

Harrogate

Pinewoods Conservation Group annual open day on the recreation field on the path from Harlow Moor Road to Harlow Carr, noon-3pm.

Harrogate Memory Walk at 2pm in the Valley Gardens.

Harrogate Archaeological Society lecture by Dr Robert Wright - The Medieval Merchant, 2.30pm, Friends Meeting Hall, Queen Parade. Guests £5.

Annual Soldiers and Airmen’s Scripture Reader’s Association Reunion (SASRA) at Starbeck Mission, 7.30pm. Email edmumpleby@btinternet.com.

Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street, 10am until 11.15am.

Christ Church Parish Centre, Church Square - Faith Beyond Harrogate. A talk by Sleman Shwaish. Tickets from www.eventbrite.co.uk or on the door. Doors open 7pm.

Real Ale and Cider Festival at RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Saturday and Sunday, noon–6pm; last entry 5pm. Normal garden admission.

New! Circle Live afternoon at Circle Bar, Harrogate Theatre with Martin Rose, Jonny Skinner, Becky Bowe and Andrew Cameron, 3-7pm.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Dave Pilla and Ellie Coast at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Keep Fit and Socialise Sequence Dance at St Georges Dance Club. St Georges Road. 7.30-10.30pm. Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.

Return of the Spiegeltent on Crescent Gardens, including the Children’s Festival on Saturday-Sunday, plus music, cabaret and dance for seven days. Visit www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Broken Empire – rock covers band. 9pm start.

Millions of Voices - The Improvised Star Wars Show at Frazer Theatre. 8pm.

Wetherby

Martin House fundraiser with coffee shop, bric-a-brac, home bake and more at Wetherby Methodist Church Hall. 9am-1pm.

Community Learning Showcase in the Sports Hall at Wetherby High School, 10am-4pm. Over 25 local societies, associations and individual tutors will be showing what they can offer.

Ripley

RipleyBlues presents r’n’b from The Stumble at Ripley Town Hall.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Mike Lovell’s Six in a Bar at the village hall.

Clifford

Soapbox Derby on Windmill Hill. Junior race to commence at 10.30am, adult race to begin at noon. www.skid-marks.co.uk.

Kirk Ddeighton

National Heritage Open Day - All Saints’ Church, 11am-4pm. Opportunity to visit the bell-ringing chamber.

Pateley Bridge

Fool’s Gold acoustic duo of Carol and Steve Robson present Stories with Strings at the Memorial Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets from Pateley Bridge Pharmacy.

Little Ribston

Little Ribston Produce and Handicraft Show, 2-4pm. Visit www.littleribston.com.

Sunday, September 11

Harrogate

Hales Bar - Sunday acoustic session, 4.30-7.30pm hosted by Matt Anderson and Ade Payne.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar - Bad Asteroids (3pm), The Fighting Caravans (6pm) and The Rock Bottom Risers (9pm).

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Knaresborough

Chamber of Trade barbecue and music day at Carriages including covers duo Sounds Like Us at 1pm.

Wetherby

Open Day at The Engine Shed. Dance demos, free entry plus complementary drink. 11am-3pm.

Spofforth

National Heritage Open Day - All Saints’ Church, noon-4pm.

Clifford

Slip ‘n’ Slide 100 metre waterslide at Windmill Hill from 10.30am-4.30pm. To book, visit www.giantwaterslide.co.uk.

Ripon

Ripon Ramblers meet at High Cleugh at 9.30am. 7.5 mile walk via Minskip, Roecliffe and Staveley. Estimated travel contribution £1.80.

Charity Golf Day at King Billy pub with Hambleton Ales and Ripon City Golf Club. Sign up at ops@hambletonales.co.uk.

Husthwaite

Husthwaite Village Autumn Market in the village hall, 11am-3pm. Free entry.

Monday, September 12

Harrogate

Harrogate Film Society screening of Slow West at its new venue, Ashville College, Green Lane, 7.45pm, preceded by a social event commencing 7pm. Members free, Guests £5 (students £3).

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Tuesday, September 13

Harrogate

Nidderdale Hardy Planters meeting, 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Starbeck. Sarah Hopps - Gardening to delight the senses. Members free, Non-members £3.

Black Ocean at the Blues Bar.

John Godber’s The Debt Collectors at Harrogate Theatre.

Sequence Dancing at St Georges Dance Club. St Georges Road. 7.30-10pm (coaching 7pm to 7.30pm). Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.

Wednesday, September 14

Harrogate

Harrogate Saltire Scottish Country Dance Club starts its dancing season tonight at Brackenfield School, Duchy Road, 7.45-10pm. Contact 01423 564718.

Sitting Room Comedy - 8pm at the St George Hotel, Ripon Road. An ​evening of mixed bill stand-up comedy​​. Tickets £10 in advance (£12 on the door) from www.sittingroomcomedy.com and St George Hotel reception.

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Modern & Sequence Dancing at St Georges Dance Club. St Georges Road, 2-4.30pm. Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.

Further ahead

Nidderdale

Nidderdale Show. Monday, September 19 at Bewerley Park.