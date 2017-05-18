What’s On: Your Harrogate district listings guide for May 18-24

Here’s our weekly guide to what’s on around the Harrogate district over the next seven days.

Thursday, May 18

Harrogate

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Music at The Manhattan concert features Ryan Edwards at The Manhattan Club, 8pm. Admission £6 but free to new visitors. Free parking.

The Witch’s Curse/Ruddygore G&S comic opera, 7.30pm, Harrogate Theatre. 01423 502116. Plus Saturday matinee 2.30pm. Two weddings, one haunting, and a witch’s curse! Until May 20.

Friday, May 19

Clifford

Clifford comedy night, doors open 6.30pm. Clifford Village Hall. Four acts, bar, plus food by Stew & Oyster pub. For tickets call 07908 073884.

RIPON

‘Museums at night for kids’, special Ripon ghost walk, 7.30-8.45pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

Ripon Aglow meeting at The Wakeman’s House Cafe. Coffee and cake. Speaker Ruth Pitman. 9.15-11am.

Saturday, May 20

Harrogate

Paulinus Singers concert at St Mark’s Church, Leeds Road, 7.30pm to raise funds for the neonatal unit at Leeds General Infirmary in memory of Emilie Rose Dalglish. Tickets £10 (under 19s £5) from 01765 605771 or on the door.

Harrogate Male Voice Choir’s annual concert with a difference at St Wilfrid’s Church, 7pm. Tickets from 01423 504035.

Les Lomax and Re-Act at Harrogate Conservative Club, East Parade.

Bilton WMC - Duran Duran Experience, admission by ticket only.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - 9Bar- classic rock covers.

Wetherby

Open studios - Artists Around Wetherby. Twenty-four studios open from 10am-5pm. Visit www.artistsaroundwetherby.com.

Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday, 9am-4pm. Free admission. Wheelchair access and lift. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Darley

Darley Methodist Church coffee morning, 10.30am-noon. Entry £2 to include tea/coffee and biscuits. All proceeds to Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Clifford

Open gardens at Clifford, 2-5pm, refreshments. Tickets in advance £4, ring 01937 845981. £5 from the village hall on the day.

Bardsey

Bardsey Bowling Club family fun open day, Woodacre Lane, 10am-4pm.

Bardsey Horticultural Society annual plant sale to raise funds for the local society’s activities at 10am in Bardsey Village Hall.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa - Jeff Barnhart and John Hallam. Boston Spa Village Hall. Doors 7pm. Visit www.jazzinthespa.co.uk.

Ripon

Great Yorkshire Tea Party at St John’s Chapel, Bondgate from 2-4pm. Come and enjoy tea (or coffee), Ripon spiced cake and Wensleydale cheese.

Sherburn

41st Sherburn-in-Elmet Gala at Eversley Park Field from 10am. Floats at New Lane by 11.45am for judging before setting off through the village at about 12.30pm.

Sunday, May 21

Harrogate

Gas-lit acoustic session (weekly) from 4.30pm at the Hales Bar, hosted by Ade and Rob (open mic).

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room open day, 10am-3.30pm, Valley Gardens. Entrance is free.

Starling Independent Beer and Coffee House presents the Flamenco Thief from 7pm.

BIAS Harrogate first ever fashion show at Stuzzi on Kings Road, 6pm.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Teenage Kicks disco with David Crane - mod, punk and new wave.

ripon

Local Amnesty Group Tea at Norton Conyers, 2-5pm. Admission £6, children under 12 free.

Wetherby

Open studios - Artists Around Wetherby. Twenty-four studios open from 10am-5pm. www.artistsaroundwetherby.com.

Wetherby Bandstand summer concert at the Riverside Bandstand - Oughtibridge Band.

Aberford

Young Artists Recitals at Lotherton Hall, 2pm. Ke Ma - piano solo.

Shadwell

Shadwell Horticultural Society plant and cake sale at Shadwell Grange, 400 Shadwell Lane, 2-4pm. Entrance £1 to include refreshments and access to the grounds.

Tuesday, May 23

Harrogate

Country music session (weekly) from 8pm at the Hales Bar, hosted by Ade and Rob with weekly special country guests.

Wednesday, May 24

Harrogate

Royal Hall Open Day between 10am-4pm. Free admittance to see Harrogate’s glittering palace of gold. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

Knaresborough

The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts bingo on Wednesday evenings from 7-8.15pm. For further information, contact Anita on 01423 865991.

Knaresborough Flower Club - Flower demonstration by Carys Harrison at St John’s Parish Church, 7.30pm.

Further Ahead

Dacre

Dacre Banks Cricket Club third annual beer festival on Sunday, May 28. Bar opens at 11am, six-a-side cricket starts at noon.

Knaresborough

The Ghanaian Choir from St Luke’s Church, Holbeck will sing at the Holy Trinity Church morning service to celebrate Pentecost on Sunday, June 4 at 10.45am.

Ripon

Open gardens event in the village of Copt Hewick, near Ripon, on Sunday, June 4. Seven contrasting gardens will be on display from 2-5pm. Entry £3, in aid of Yorkshire Cancer Research.