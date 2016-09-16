VIDEO: Vote for Sheffield crew in Red Bull Grime-A-Side

Sheffield grime artists Kannan, KDot and LDizz are after your votes in a sing-off to reach the semi-final of Red Bull's Grime-A-Side 2016.

Grime, a British version of rap which developed from rebellious UK garage and jungle music, emerged in East London in the early 2000s.

It began as an angry underground movement but is now regarded as mainstream. with London grime musician Skepta’s victory at the Hyundai Mercury Music Prize for the year’s best UK album - beating bookies’ favourite David Bowie

Now eight UK cities are going head to head in a unique grime tournament - like a football five side - but with crews taking part in a sing-offs and fans voting for who comes out on top.

Sheffield's crew is led by Kannan and they face Leicester in the third quarter-final of Red Bull's national Grime-A-Side competition.

The winners will face London for a place in the final.

Manchester will square up against the winners of the other quarter final, either Birmingham or Derby.

VOTE: Make your vote count after watching the Grime-A-Side between Sheffield and Leicester. Please note this video contains strong language from the start - CLICK HERE

Voting for the Sheffield v Leicester clash closes on Friday September 23, 2016, at 5pm.

To learn more about Grime-A-Side and watch all the matches in one place visit RedBull.co.uk/grimeaside.

Follow the Sheffield MCs on Twitter @KannanScumfam @KDotScumfam and @LDizzUK

The next Grime-A-Side is Birmingham Vs Derby on Saturday September 24 – look out for it on RedBull.com.