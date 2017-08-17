Top ten things to do this weekend

Stuck for something to do this weekend? Why visit one of these!

1. Ripley Scarecrow Festival, August 23 to August 28.

Each August Bank Holiday, the village of Ripley, Harrogate, becomes populated by a series of porcine scarecrows to entertain and challenge.Visitors can buy a competition entry form / guide from the local shops, that provides the names of this year’s scarecrows, and the boundaries of the village that they can be found within - it’s then up to you to hunt them all down, and write down the number attached to each scarecrow against its name on the entry form. This one’s a little different in that all the scarecrows must be pigs. This stems from the close association of boars with Ripley Castle - Thomas Ingilby accompanied King Edward III on a hunting trip in Knaresborough in 1357, saving the king from a wild boar that charged the king’s horse, throwing the king to the ground. In gratitude, the king Knighted Ingilby, and granted a boar-head emblem as his family crest – which can be seen all around Ripley.

2. Nidd Art Trail, Various Locations, August 18 to 28.

The Nidd Art Trail of local artisan crafts and artists runs from Hampsthwaite, Dacre, Summerbridge, Smelthouses, Glasshouses, through the thriving artistic hub of Pateley Bridge and Bewerley, and into Upper Nidderdale to Lofthouse and Middlesmoor with some scenic detours to Blubberhouses, Brimham and Kirkby Malzeard. Why not join us for a wealth of natural beauty and inspired art and craft making.

This year there are 37 locations involving more than 50 artists and craft makers, working in a variety of media and styles: painting, print making, ceramics, jewellery, photography, textiles, glass and wood. Some are in exhibitions, some at home in ‘open studios’ or as groups in local community centres, sometimes demonstrating their skills.

See details online at niddart.org.uk where you can also download a brochure and a map.

3. Legends in a Landscape – North Country Theatre – A Story Walk, Fountains Abbey, Thursday, August 17 and 24 from 2pm.

North Country Theatre will be bringing to life Grecian stories of Pan and his friends in this story walk through the water garden. Listen to music from pan pipes, outwit Cerberus, the three headed dog and try to find Pan himself on this adventure which ends with refreshments at the Temple of Piety.

Booking is advisable.

4. Take a tour, Black Sheep Brewery, Masham.

You’re guaranteed to have a great Yorkshire beer experience on one of the “shepherded” tours of the brewery. See the traditional brewhouse in action, bubbling beer in the fermenting rooms, learn how they brew the award-winning beers and of course you will get to try a few of our beers back in the bar. There are four daily scheduled tours though these can fill up and change due to popularity.

Call on 01765 680101 to book a place.

5. Harrogate Allotment Show, Valley Gardens, Sunday August 20 from 11am.

Jointly organised with Harrogate Borough Council, and will feature a wealth of fruit and vegetables as well as plants and flowers. There will be more than 45 exhibitors and competition classes showcasing a wide selection of vegetables, fruits, flowers, cakes and preserves. Entry is free

6. Feva arts festival, various locations, Knaresborugh, until August 23.

Highlights include live music from Where’s Wendy? – Holy Moly and the Crackers arts trail Have A Go Pirates – Picnic in the Park – Memory Box – Sounds Like Us – The Conjurors – Burlesque Bonanza – Chris Carter – Ruby Stone Alone, Bob’s Your Uncle – feva Walk – Knaresborough Castle Discount Entry Day – DJ Trev’s Family Disney Quiz – Missimp Improvised Action Comedy Theatre – Arioso – Two Well Worn – Sounds Like Us.

7. International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival, various locations, Harrogate, until August 20.

The festival enters its last weekend with highlights include a performance of HMS Pinafore by National G&S Opera Company at the Royal Hall on Sunday at 7.30pm MS Pinafore is one of the most enduringly popular of Gilbert and Sullivan’s great comic creations, with many well-known songs including Little Buttercup and He is an Englishman.

8. Studfold Fairy And Pixie Adventure, Studfold Adventure Trail, Studfold Farm, Lofthouse, Harrogate, until September 3.

Use your imagination to find the delightful tiny coloured fairies and pixies that help make Studfold’s Award Wining Adventure Trail a truely magical place.Dress up or put on Studfold’s fairy wings and pixie hats make a Studfold fairy and pixie badge. Discover stories and explore 20 plus tiny fairy/pixie houses.

Suitable for all primary and pre-school children and their parents.

Do not forget to bring a picnic and something to leave in the treasure swap box. Normal admission fees apply. Last Admission 3.30pm. Under 3s free. Hot drinks available.

9. Tour and tea, Markenfield Hall, Ripon, Thursday August 24 and 31 from 2pm to 5pm.

Following the great success of last year’s A Tour And A Tea… why not join visit this year - just as it sounds, A Tour and A Tea is a guided tour of the Hall by a highly knowledgeable guides followed by a delicious afternoon tea freshly prepared by Elizabeth Dennison of The Dusty Miller.

10 See a show, The Wedding Singer, Grand Theatre, Leeds, August 22 to 26.

It’s 1985. Hair is huge, greed is good and rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart (Jon Robyns: Avenue Q) is New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer. When his own fiancée dumps him at the altar a seriously bummed out Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Can sweet natured Julia, (Cassie Compton: X Factor) and her best friend Holly lure Robbie out of the dumpster and back into the limelight? Or is he going to see her head off down the aisle with Wall Street bad boy Glenn (Ray Quinn: Dancing On Ice)? Only Grandma Rosie (Ruth Madoc: Hi-De-Hi!