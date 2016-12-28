Review: York Grand Opera House Aladdin

Another year and another great panto at York’s Grand Opera House.

This year has Three Bears Productions have produced a truly stunning show at York’s Grand Opera House from amazing flying carpets to a very talented cast and great songs.

Aladdin is without a doubt the theatre’s best panto for years and features amazing 3D effects and incredible costumes with wonderful performances by not only the actors and actresses, but also the crew behind the scenes without whom such a show would not have been possible.

Some of the highlights of the show were the brilliant singing by Suzanne Shaw as Princess Jasmine and Carl Tracey as Aladdin.

Suzanne Shaw is one of the most powerful singers I have ever heard and let me just say this kind of singing surpasses panto acting and goes to West End and Broadway standards.

Carl Tracey was spectacular and I can’t think of anything to say that I haven’t already said about Suzanne Shaw so I am just going to say that Carl Tracey and Suzanne Shaw should aim high because they are five star performers who can easily do great things.

My final individual actor compliments are to Stuart Wade who plays the part of Aladdin’s brother Wishee Washee.

He brings 100 per cent effort and comedy to the show and he really knows how to please an audience and he is unmatched when it comes to getting the entire audience to say ah-so.

This five star performance runs until January 1, 2017.

Review by Luke Smith, aged 11.