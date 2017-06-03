REVIEW: Milburn and Reverend and the Makers at Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl

Well, Well, Well...Sheffield indie comeback kings Milburn crowned their meteoric return with a sensational homecoming when they smashed even their own box office expectations at Don Valley Bowl.

They turned a dull, wet night in a rain soaked field into a glorious palace of light and sound as they held court on stage in front of more than 5,000 loyal and growing fans.

And they didn't just rule on past victories which included 2006 debut album crowd pleasers Well Well Well, Send In The Boys, What About Next Time and Cheshire Cat Smile.

Nor was it all about 2007 second album favourites Summertime, Lucy Lovemenot and What Will You Do.

Milburn are back and on fire with new tunes including Midnight Control, Keep Me In Mind and epic new single Take Me Home, all indicators that a forthcoming third album will elevate them to the stardom they deserved a decade ago.

They called it a day in 2008, frustrated with their lack of success as they watched friends’ bands such as Arctic Monkeys make it big.

Milburn

Now, less than 12 months since reforming, it's Milburn's time - armed with an impressive back catalogue and top new tunes, blessed with the incredible talent of lead singer-bassist Joe Carnall, brother-guitarist Louis, drummer Joe Green, Tom Rowley and, joined on this occasion by guest guitarist Ed Cosens, Joe's fellow Reverend and the Makers band mate.

“We couldn't have done this 10 years ago, our heads were too big," said Joe, who finished the set poignantly on 2006 single What You Could Have Won.

This was more than a concert, it was a moment of Sheffield music history as fans watched their team on the brink of winning promotion into music's Premier league.

And nobody wants them to have it more than fellow Steel City greats Reverend and the Makers - frontman Jon McClure gave his close pals lots of shout-outs as he got the crowd buzzed up and bouncing, as only he can, as special guest support, along with Cabbage and Tom Grennan.

Heavyweight Champion of the World hitmakers Reverend and the Makers delivered a knockout set.

As the Rev took to the stage the clouds opened but there was no stopping this man as he got the huge crowd singing and dancing in the rain.

Bassline, Shine A light, brand new song Too Tough To Die, destined to become a Rev classic - watch the new music video here - and the likes of Heavyweight Champion of the world proved a knockout set, which had Twitter uses raving about the night being the best live gig Sheffield had ever seen.

It was, on any other night of the week, a headline performance by The Rev - lovingly joined on stage for He Said He Love Me by his better half and supermum, keyboard backing singer Laura, who didn't want to miss being part of this just three weeks after giving birth to their second child, Reggie. Go girl.

While The Rev's bassist was given the night off to take centre stage in Milburn guitarist Ed did the double shift to help belt out a RATM's greatest hits set that also included the magnificent Black Widow, Out of The Shadows and Silence Is Talking.

It kicked off a great weekend of music at Don Valley Bowl which today - Saturday, June 3 - plays host to Mosfest, the new name and venue for Steve Cowen's Mosborough Music Festival, with headliners including Three Lions chart-toppers The Lightning Seeds, Brit-pop stars Cast and Bruce Foxton’s From The Jam. For full preview and ticket details - CLICK HERE.

WATCH: Mosfest organiser Steve Cwen gave us a sneak peek of the new showground and top advice, including security arrangements, ahead of this weekend's festival in a Facebook Live stream. Watch it in full - CLICK HERE.

WATCH: Milburn and The Rev performed acoustic songs and chatted to Graham Walker in our exclusive Facebook Live stream, which has been seen by almost 20,000 people. Watch it back on demand - CLICK HERE.\

MILBURN SET LIST: DON VALLEY BOWL FRIDAY, JUNE 2, 2017

Well Well Well

Send In The Boys

Midnight Control

Take Me Home

What About Next Time

Summertime

Lucy Love Me Not

In The City

Keep Me In Mind

Showroom

Count T0 10

Storm In A Teacup

Lipstick Licking

Cheshire Cat Smile

Lo and Behold

What Will You Do

Roll Out The Barrel

17

What You Could Have Won

