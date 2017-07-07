Which rock bands are playing Harrogate Fake Festival?

The Stray in Harrogate will see music fans arrive in their thousands in a few weeks’ time for the return of Harrogate Fake Festival.

Festival-goers on Saturday, July 22 will have the opportunity to enjoy a full day and night of live music inside the huge Fake Festivals marquee.

And fans can expect to be entertained by world-class tributes acts to famous rock names including Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys and David Bowie.

Jez Lee, owner of Fake Festivals, a huge national brand, said: “It’s so great to be bringing the tour back across the UK again this year.

“We’ll be bringing a brilliant day and night to Harrogate, with great music from some of the country’s best tribute acts.

“We’ll also have a bar in the huge marquee and entertainment outside with a variety of food stands and games.”

As always, the big name musical tribute acts all seem to possess memorable monikers - Aladdinsane (David Bowie), Antarctic Monkeys (Arctic Monkeys) and Four Fighters (Foo Fighters).

Other live bands on the bill will include Shrymp Inc, Robbie Miller, Man Can’t Fly, Jake McRae & the What Went and Thieves of Liberty.

The doors will open on The Stray at 12.30pm and the event runs until 11pm.