Harrogate fans gear up for rock festival on The Stray

The Four Fighters tribute band to the Foo Fighters. (Photograph by Digital Mechanic Photography)

The Stray in Harrogate will see music fans arrive in their thousands shortly for the return of Harrogate Fake Festival.

Festival-goers on Saturday, July 22 will have the opportunity to enjoy a full day and night of live music inside the huge Fake Festivals marquee.
And fans can expect to be entertained by world-class tributes acts to famous rock names including Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys and David Bowie.
Jez Lee, owner of Fake Festivals, a huge national brand, said: “It’s so great to be bringing the tour back across the UK again this year.
“We’ll be bringing a brilliant day and night to Harrogate, with great music from some of the country’s best tribute acts.
“We’ll also have a bar in the huge marquee and entertainment outside with a variety of food stands and games.”
As always, the big name musical tribute acts all seem to possess memorable monikers - Aladdinsane (David Bowie), Antarctic Monkeys (Arctic Monkeys) and Four Fighters (Foo Fighters).
Other live bands on the bill will include Shrymp Inc, Robbie Miller, Man Can’t Fly, Jake McRae & the What Went and Thieves of Liberty.
The doors will open on The Stray at 12.30pm and the event runs until 11pm.