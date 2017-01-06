Brass band championships coming to Harrogate

Brass bands from across the country will come to Harrogate in February to compete in the national university brass band championships, UniBrass.

Now in its seventh year, the contest will be hosted at the Harrogate International Centre on February 18 and feature 700 students from 22 universities.

The band which impresses the audience and adjudicators the most will be crowned the university champion band.

The Tewit Youth Band will be entertaining crowds and performing during the results ceremony.

The world's number one ranked brass band, Cory, will also be performing a gala concert on the day.

UniBrass is organised by a team of 11 students from the University of York, who are putting on the event alongside their studies.

Tickets costing £9 for the full contest, and £10 for the gala concert, are available from http://unib.co.uk/tickets

For more information, go to: http://www.unibrass.co.uk, or search UniBrass on Facebook or Twitter.