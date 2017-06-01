Mamma Mia! Cars and bikes head for Newby Hall event

Following the success of the inaugural event last year, the Italian Car and Motorbike Extravaganza rolls into Newby Hall for the second year.

This rally is a celebration and major gathering for enthusiasts and owners of all new and classic Italian Cars and motorcycles and will take place on Sunday 4 June.

Organised jointly by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club and the venue, Newby Hall is the perfect setting for this Italian motoring extravaganza, and will showcase all current and classic Italian car and bike marques.

Stuart Gill, the Commercial Director at Newby Hall, said: “With Trade Stands and Main Dealer displays along with various food and drink outlets serving premium Italian coffees, pizzas and ice cream, our event at Newby has attracted the participation of many Italian car and bike Clubs nationally to ensure a fantastic attendance.

“It’s a fantastic day out for the whole family, and afterwards why not explore the fantastic gardens and legendary Adventure playground of Newby Hall!”

Gates open from 10am to 4pm and for more information go to www.newbyhall.com