Join the Famous Five on an adventure

To celebrate the 120th birthday of children’s author Enid Blyton, there will be an immersive theatre performance of one of the writer’s best loved stories.

The show at RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate will be performed by Gobbledigook Theatre and takes inspiration from one of the series’ most famous adventures, Five on a Treasure Island.

Visitors are invited to join Julian, Dick, Anne, George and Timmy, bring a picnic with lashings of ginger beer to watch some of the most memorable moments of the literary group.

The performance will be just over an hour and a half long with a 20 minute interval and will take place from 6pm tonight (Thursday), tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday (August 19).

People are reminded to dress appropriately for all weather occasions as it is an outdoor performance.

Deck chairs will be available to hire on the evening to watch the show on a first come, first serve basis on the night of the performance.

Doors open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start on all three of the nights.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or call 01423 502116.