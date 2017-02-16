Half-term activities idea - Kids learn to play world music for free

Youngsters in the Harrogate district and North Yorkshire can learn to play and perform world music during the half-term next week.

Global Villages, the popular free music workshops for eight-13 year olds, returns to North Yorkshire over February half term, thanks to the support of Arts Council England.

The day-long workshops are delivered by the energetic and multi-talented duo, Vocal Global, and offer children a musical journey around the world; with vocals, ethnic beat box, and lyrics in Hebrew, English and Creole.

Workshops will be held in Spofforth, Pateley Bridge and Ripon, and will culminate in a performance open to the public to showcase the children’s new skills to family and friends.

Global Villages is delivered by Harrogate International Festivals as part of its year-round HIF+ outreach and engagement programme.

Vocal Global are DavidX who plays violin, guitar and is an amazing beat-boxer, and singer-songwriter, Noga Ritter. Their music crosses borders and cultures and carries a strong message of cultural celebration.

Brian O’Regan, Music Festivals Manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said: “Global Villages’ workshops are fantastically popular thanks to the unique opportunity to learn hands-on from exciting international artists. It’s fun, inspiring and offers something quite different and eye-opening. Places are limited so do book early to avoid disappointment.”

Young people will need to bring a packed lunch with them, and breaks and lunchtime will be supervised.

Downloadable booking forms are available from Harrogate International Festival: harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or contact Charlotte at the Festival office for more details on: 01423 562 303, email: charlotte@harrogate-festival.org.uk

Workshop Venues and Dates:

Wednesday 22 February, 10am – 3pm, Spofforth Long Memorial Hall; public performance 2.30pm.

Thursday 23 February, 10am-3pm, Methodist Church, Pateley Bridge; public performance 2.30pm.

Friday 24 February, 10am – 3pm, Ripon Community House; public performance 2.30pm.