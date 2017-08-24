Full steam ahead to Bilton exhibition

Bank Holiday Monday (August 28) will see the return of the Harrogate Model Railway Group Exhibition to Bilton Grange United Reform Church on the corner of Skipton Road / Woodfield Road.

Doors to the public open at 10am and are open until 4pm.

Harrogate MRG will be showing their nearly complete model of Knaresborough Goods Yard. The layout represents the late 1950’s early 1960’s scene with the junction of the Boroughbridge line still intact. Work on this layout has been keeping the group busy for the last year and more.

There are plenty of visiting layouts to see including “Colinton”, “The Glenngary Tramway” and a G scale railway.

The group meet on Monday and Thursday evenings.