Cafe of the Year 2017: Harrogate Ripon and Wetherby nominations revealed

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there's nothing we love more than a cafe or tea room and everyone has their favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which cafe or tea room gets your vote.

With your nominations we will draw up a shortlist of cafes that will compete for the title of Cafe of the year 2017.

So, tell us who's fit for our final top ten.

To vote, post the coupon available in your Harrogate Advertiser, Nidderdale Herald, Knaresborough Post, Ripon Gazette or Wetherby News this week (February 9) stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite cafe from the list.

Closing date for votes in 10am on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Choose from the following cafes

001. 1066 Cafe & Bakery, 1 Hastings Way Collingham

002. Balzersens, 22 Oxford Street, Harrogate

003. Bean & Bud, 14 Commercial Street, Harrogate

004. Cafe Culture, 69-71 Leeds Road, Harrogate

005. Cafe Devine, 120-130 Kings Road, Harrogate

006. Cafe Prego, 18 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate

007. Bettys Tea Rooms, Parliament Street, Harrogate

008. Caffe Marconi, 2 Princess Square, Harrogate

009. Chimes Cafe, 14-15, Kirkgate, Ripon

010. Christian’s Cafe Bistro, Leeds Road, Harrogate

011. Cooking Fantastic (Udder Coffee Shop), Spruisty Hall Farm Ripon Road Killinghall, Harrogate

012. Eat @ 3, 1 Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate

013. Farm Whole Foods & Bistro, 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate

014. Good Fettle, 1 Grove Park View, Harrogate

015. Honey Bee’s At Hannah’s, 10 Castlegate, Knaresborough

016. Indulge Hornbeam, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate

017. Jenny’s Tea Shop, 7 Montpellier Mews, Harrogate

018. Just-Delicious, 9-10 Kings Close, Pateley Bridge

019. Le Deli in Harrogate, 31, Beulah Street, Harrogate

020. LMDC Espesso Bar, 4 John Street, Harrogate

021. Mamma Doreen’s, 31-33 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate

022. McQueen’s, 51 High Street, Knaresborough

023. Millers Cafe, 67 High Street Starbeck, Harrogate

024. Moo Cafe, 160a High Street Boston Spa

025. Nibble ‘n’ Nosh, 11 Station Parade, Harrogate

026. North Street Deli, 29 North Street, Wetherby

027. Nutrition Joes’s, Station Parade, Harrogate

028. Oliver’s Pantry, 86 North Street, Ripon

029. Palm Court Cafe, 28 Montpellier Hill, Harrogate

030. Phoenix Cafe, 2 Westgate, Wetherby

031. Pomfret’s of Wetherby, 9 The Shambles, Wetherby

032. Realitea, 84 North Street, Ripon

033. Ripley Castle Tea Rooms, Ripley

034. Riverside Cafe, 23a Waterside, Knaresborough

035. Sophies Coffee Shop, High Street Hampsthwaite

036. Sun Parlour Cafe, Ripon Spa Park Street, Ripon

037. The Black Mulberry, 29 Waterside, Knaresborough

038. The Cove, Central House, Otley Road, Harrogate

039. The Firs Tea Room, Main Street, Summerbridge

040. The Gourmet Cafe, 5-7 The Shambles, Wetherby

041. The Harrogate Tea Rooms, 9 Westminster Arcade, Harrogate

042. The Hub Cafe, 5c Greengate Cardale Park, Harrogate

043. The March Hare Cafe, Duck Hill, Ripon

044. The Old Granary, 17 High Street, Pateley Bridge

045. The Rolling Pin, 23 Westgate, Ripon

046. The Wakeman’s House Cafe, 33 Market Place South, Ripon

047. Tilly Peppers, 49 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate

048. Toft Gate Barn Cafe, Bewerley, Pateley Bridge

049. Treasure & Relish, 8 High Skellgate, Ripon

050. Truffles Cafe, 22 Station Parade, Harrogate

051. Weetons Cafe, 23/24 West Park, Harrogate

052. Filmore and Union, 61 Market Place, Wetherby

053. Zinc Cafe, 2 John Street, Harrogate

054. The Lemon Tree, High Street, Tadcaster

055. The Tea Lounge, Westgate, Tadcaster

056. WiSE Owl, Boston Spa

057. Dulcie Butterfly, High Street, Boston Spa

058. The Cafe and Bistro, Thorpe Arch Retail Park

059. Marigolds Cafe, 16 Waterside, Knaresborough

060. Cafe Rita, 15a Bower Street, Harrogate

061. UGOT, Station Parade, Harrogate